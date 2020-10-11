How do you vote if you live in a nursing home? It can be complicated.

The team members are also there to witness the resident signing his or her ballot because it’s illegal for any staff members at a care facility to even witness that a person filled out their own ballot.

This work is done with everyone wearing masks, and for MAT members, personal protective equipment such as gloves or gowns.

It’s been a special challenge when there is a facility with a COVID-19 outbreak and no one from outside is allowed in. That could mean recruiting helpers from inside the facility.

“You're just gonna have to come up with a creative way to get them a witness,” said Karen Hebb, from the Henderson County Board of Elections. “We suggested to them if they had another resident there that was mobile, and would like to help other people, they could suggest that they just go and help people when they needed it.”

Absentee ballots aplenty

Already, the county elections boards are seeing huge numbers of people requesting and dropping off their absentee ballots, with demand for mail-in ballots at five, six or seven times the usual rate.

At early and regular voting sites, trained poll workers can help people with disabilities vote.