Isabella Romine: A helping hand for Ukraine.. could use a hand from you

CHISINAU, Moldova — Located directly to the west of Ukraine, less than a hundred miles from the heavily bombarded port city of Odessa, Moldova is one of the countries at the heart of the ongoing refugee crisis created by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Though no fighting has taken place on Moldovan territory, the war’s effects echo throughout Chisinau, the capital: inflation, product shortages and, most notably, the refugee crisis, whose impact is felt in countless ways. While walking along Stefan Cel Mare Boulevard, Chisinau’s main street, Ukrainian conversations blend with Russian and Moldovan. The high school where I attend classes recently enrolled its first Ukrainian refugees. Landlords rent out apartments for free or reduced prices to refugees ⁠— or try to take advantage of the sudden lack of housing by price-gouging. Anti-Russian protests occur almost daily outside the looming, striking Russian Embassy.

Although there is little concern about an imminent invasion, many fear that Moldova could eventually become Putin’s next target, especially given Russian presence in the breakaway region of Transnistria. With its front-row seat to the war’s effects as refugees have poured into the country, anti-Russian sentiment in Moldova has increased sharply. This shift is particularly evident among younger generations, who hold no memories of the country’s former economic power and social protections as part of the Soviet Union.

A firsthand view

I witnessed the refugee crisis on a more personal, firsthand level while volunteering at Smokehouse, a joint initiative between the Peace Corps of Moldova and Moldova Small Enterprise Alliance. Smokehouse was formerly an American-run barbecue restaurant but was offered by its owners to house a refugee center the day following the war’s outbreak. It opened immediately, and, shortly afterward, I began volunteering there.

When I arrived in Chisinau last fall to study Russian through the U.S. government’s NSLI-Y scholarship, I could not have predicted I would have the opportunity to use my language skills in a humanitarian crisis. The value of knowing Russian quickly went from theoretical to personal as I spoke with refugees and led them around the center to collect clothes, hygiene products, food and other supplies over the course of the next six weeks. Lines stretched out the door and down the block, spilling out onto the streets as more refugees crossed the border, and, more than once, the center ran out of hygiene products, food or other critical supplies ⁠— sometimes simultaneously.

The work was both challenging and rewarding. Many times, I found myself at a loss for what to say, especially to children with incomplete understandings of their situations. Some moments remain prominent in my mind, such as when I told a little girl I was from the United States only for her to ask if there is a war there too, or when the 8-year-old boy who had just informed me about how much better he plays chess (probably true) asked if the Hot Wheels car was really free, as his family always paid in Odessan stores.

A grassroots effort

Smokehouse⁠ — and the rest of the initial crisis response⁠ — was spearheaded not by major organizations such as the Red Cross or Moldovan government, but by grassroots organizations, small businesses and personal donations. While larger organizations hold name-brand recognition and the trust that entails, they are also ungainly, bureaucratic and slow to mobilize. As the first flood of refugees poured into the country, nimbler, less-established organizations filled the gap.

The challenges of helping refugees cannot be solved solely by the Moldovan government, which heads what is often counted as the poorest country in Europe. Besides its lack of resources, the Moldovan government also lacks public trust. It’s an often-repeated refrain that the most profitable business in Moldova is politics. The 2014 Moldovan bank fraud scandal, in which prominent politicians aided in the theft of 1 billion U.S. dollars (12% of Moldova’s GDP) is fresh in people’s memory.

The government also struggled to publicize its aid. Several weeks into the crisis, Moldova opened a state-run refugee resource center roughly a 30-minute walk from Smokehouse in the largely residential area. However, virtually none of the refugees who arrived at Smokehouse knew of the center when we informed them, and those who did could not locate it due to poor directions and signage. On a day in March when Smokehouse supported roughly a thousand refugees, the state-run center saw around 30.

And though the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees set up a cash-assistance program for Ukrainian refugees, providing each registered family with 110 euro preloaded credit cards, this occurred several weeks into the war, by which time several hundred thousand refugees had crossed the border into Moldova.

Yet organizations such as UNHCR are well-funded enough to offer such significant assistance in the first place, whereas I and other volunteers at Smokehouse were often put in the unenviable position of explaining to refugees⁠ — usually families with children headed by mothers, sisters and grandmothers who had left male relatives at home ⁠— that we were out of pads, baby wipes, food and other critical items.

How to help

One solution to this issue arose naturally. Relatives and friends in the U.S. clamored to send me donations, wanting to help but unsure how best to do so. As someone on the ground, I stood as an intermediary: someone who could receive a Venmo transaction and effectively and directly convert it to aid. Shipments to Smokehouse from small-business donations could be unpredictable both in their timing and contents. On the ground, I could resupply missing products in the intermediate periods. Functionally, this meant I became perhaps the most hated shopper in Chisinau’s grocery checkout lines, purchasing hundreds of high-demand products at a time. I also fulfilled the need for items that are more rarely donated, such as adult diapers and children’s toys and school supplies.

Acting as a micro-charity, so to speak, enabled me to move according to the most dire need of the moment. Of course without Smokehouse, I would have had no means to distribute these donations. And though arguably the most flexible, this form of charity only works if you have a trusted contact on the ground.

While I am now a proponent of grassroots charities more than ever, there must be a balance between international and grassroots organizations. Once government aid and larger charities arrived after the first week of April, Smokehouse was able to close. Smokehouse’s partners, most notably the Friends of Moldova, continue to be active in reaching less-served parts of the country outside the capital, but their budgets are dwarfed before the likes of the U.N. This raises the question: If we were able to focus our attention on bolstering a network of grassroots charities that could act faster and spend less on overhead, would there still be as great a need for hulking international organizations? As climate change promises more natural disasters and the sociopolitical state of the world continues to destabilize, I expect this question will gain importance.

As for how to most effectively help Ukrainian refugees in Moldova at the moment, I suggest donating to Friends of Moldova. Their collaboration with Smokehouse and continued support of refugees in villages and resource-scarce cities across Moldova stands as a testament to the value of grassroots charity.