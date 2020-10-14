It's more than a presidential election

Every four years, we choose who will serve as president for the next four years — and I’m quite sure you know there is a presidential election this year.

But you may not realize it’s much more than that.

Here are some offices you can expect to see on your ballot in North Carolina: governor; lieutenant governor; N.C. attorney general; commissioners of agriculture, insurance and labor; N.C. secretary of state; N.C. treasurer; N.C. Senate; U.S. Senate; U.S. House of Representatives; and N.C. Appeals Court, Superior Court and District Court judges. In Guilford County, you will see candidates for county commissioners and school board; register of deeds, soil and water conservation district supervisor. Some cities and towns have municipal elections.

In Guilford County there are two referenda: one for a sales tax and one for school bonds.

Need to register or update your registration? The deadline was Oct. 9 to vote on Election Day. But during Early Voting only, you can register and vote on the same day. You must be registered at your current address.

Early voting runs Thursday through Oct. 31. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.