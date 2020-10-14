It's more than a presidential election

Every four years, we choose who will serve as president for the next four years — and I’m quite sure you know there is a presidential election this year.
But you may not realize it’s much more than that.
Here are some offices you can expect to see on your ballot in North Carolina: governor; lieutenant governor; N.C. attorney general; commissioners of agriculture, insurance and labor; N.C. secretary of state; N.C. treasurer; N.C. Senate; U.S. Senate; U.S. House of Representatives; and N.C. Appeals Court, Superior Court and District Court judges. In Guilford County, you will see candidates for county commissioners and school board; register of deeds, soil and water conservation district supervisor. Some cities and towns have municipal elections.
In Guilford County there are two referenda: one for a sales tax and one for school bonds.
Need to register or update your registration? The deadline was Oct. 9 to vote on Election Day. But during Early Voting only, you can register and vote on the same day. You must be registered at your current address.
Early voting runs Thursday through Oct. 31. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
During early voting you have lots of choices where to vote; on Election Day, you must vote at your assigned polling place. Your last day to request a no-excuse absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Do it today at www.ncsbe.gov. When you receive your ballot, follow all instructions and mail it or take it to your Board of Elections office as soon as possible. If you receive an absentee ballot, you may still vote in person. Just do one or the other.
While most agree it’s important who serves as president, some would say state and local offices are of equal, or of even greater, importance in our daily lives. Don’t go to vote and be surprised that you have to select candidates down a long list. Learn as much as you can before you vote, then make your plan: Early? Absentee? Election Day?
A great way to gather all the election information you need is to go to www.vote411.org., the nationwide voter guide presented by the League of Women Voters.
Your vote is your power — vote!
The writer is co-chair for Voter Services of the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad.
