Ivan Cutler: How to keep the 'Mitzvah' in Christmas

Want a more spiritual and profound Christmas?
Consider keeping the Mitzvah in Christmas, as a satisfying way to give and receive great, enduring gifts of love compassion, responsibility and righteousness ... at a time when we all need it the most.
Mitzvah is Hebrew for “commandment,” as in God’s commandments (Mitzvot) emanating from the foundational Jewish Bible — the Torah — commonly known to Christians as the Old Testament.
Unlike performing a good deed — usually voluntary — performing a Mitzvah fulfills a divine commandment with positive, directed action.
In keeping the Mitzvah in Christmas, Christians can begin living what they know in their hearts and tradition as commandments they believe emanate from the Christian Scriptures’ Christmas stories: Rejoicing in the birth and gifts of the dark-skinned Jew, Jesus of Nazareth.
Clearly, as a Jew, my perspective markedly differs. My family and I do not celebrate Christmas as a religious holiday. Nor do we acknowledge the messianic and divine virtues attributed to the Christian Jesus.
But we do honor and respect the holiday for its universal Christian religious significance and enduring secular message of grace, peace and goodwill.
Presenting my perspective may seem puzzling, incongruous, insignificant, inappropriate, arrogant or even meddlesome to some Christians on their holiday.
Even so, I can’t help but noticing and rejecting what many Christian friends rightly acknowledge as a rapacious, seductive commercial Christmas machine.
Incidentally, I’d be remiss if I didn’t voice equal disdain for the growing, Christmas-like commercialism that envelops Chanukah, an important, eight-day Jewish festival that commemorates the rededication of the Temple in 165 B.C.E. (before the common era) by the Maccabees after its desecration by the Syrians.
Chanukah’s brightness and rededication to responsibility usually occurs in December, depending on its coincidence of the Hebrew lunar calendar, 25 Kislev. In 2019, the first of eight successive Chanukah candles was kindled at sundown on Dec. 22.
Other than calendar proximity and a universal appeal for peace, Chanukah has little in common with Christmas traditions except for absurd commercialism (primarily in North America).
As for the ravages of the Christmas machine, is there any doubt it has become an obsessive instrument of materialism, the commercial-stimulated accumulation of “stuff,” most of it insignificant and unneeded in comparison to the enduring gifts of love, compassion, responsibility and righteousness?
No materialist can be miraculous, a good reason to spread the virtues of cheer and goodwill toward all.Pleasing others with gifts is certainly acceptable and admirable. But it’s absurd to descend into debt falsely believing that giving “stuff” is what Christmas is all about. That’s certainly not a Mitzvah.
Yet many people seem to feel compelled, even pressured, to purchase gifts out of a real or perceived obligation. Isn’t the gift of friendship and family enough now and, in fact, an all-year Mitzvah?
Buying into a demand-driven commercial spirit of the season is diversionary. It actually de-Christianizes Christmas.
I don’t think Jesus was a materialist giving “stuff’’ to honor and please others.
Blaming the Christmas machine on zealous merchants is a cop-out, a lame excuse for lack of personal discipline and responsibility. And good people reflexively purchasing all that “stuff” as an embodiment of holiday spirit validates commercialism and prompts even more.
All of us can be festive and enjoy the holiday season — and still slow or stop the Christmas machine, if we desire.
For all of us, on every day of the year, our challenge is recognizing what we are commanded to do: Help others through service above self to the best of our ability. That’s a universal, proactive message of Christmas, isn’t it?