Ivan Cutler: How to keep the 'Mitzvah' in Christmas

No materialist can be miraculous, a good reason to spread the virtues of cheer and goodwill toward all.Pleasing others with gifts is certainly acceptable and admirable. But it’s absurd to descend into debt falsely believing that giving “stuff” is what Christmas is all about. That’s certainly not a Mitzvah.

Yet many people seem to feel compelled, even pressured, to purchase gifts out of a real or perceived obligation. Isn’t the gift of friendship and family enough now and, in fact, an all-year Mitzvah?

Buying into a demand-driven commercial spirit of the season is diversionary. It actually de-Christianizes Christmas.

I don’t think Jesus was a materialist giving “stuff’’ to honor and please others.

Blaming the Christmas machine on zealous merchants is a cop-out, a lame excuse for lack of personal discipline and responsibility. And good people reflexively purchasing all that “stuff” as an embodiment of holiday spirit validates commercialism and prompts even more.

All of us can be festive and enjoy the holiday season — and still slow or stop the Christmas machine, if we desire.