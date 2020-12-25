Ivan Cutler: How to keep the 'Mitzvah' in Christmas

Want a more spiritual and profound Christmas?
Consider keeping the Mitzvah in Christmas, as a satisfying way to give and receive great enduring gifts of love compassion, responsibility and righteousness ... at a time when we all need it the most.
Mitzvah is Hebrew for commandment, as in God’s commandments (Mitzvot) emanating from the foundational Jewish Bible — the Torah — commonly known to Christians as the Old Testament.
Unlike performing a good deed — usually voluntary — performing a Mitzvah fulfills a divine commandment with positive, directed action.
In keeping the Mitzvah in Christmas, Christians can begin living what they know in their hearts and tradition as commandments they believe emanate from Christian Scriptures’ Christmas stories: Rejoicing in the birth and gifts of the dark-skinned Jew, Jesus of Nazareth.
Clearly, as a Jew, my perspective markedly differs. My family and I do not celebrate Christmas as a religious holiday. Nor do we acknowledge the messianic and divine virtues attributed to the Christian Jesus.
Despite those theological differences, we honor and respect the holiday for its universal Christian religious significance and enduring secular message of grace, peace and goodwill.
Presenting my perspective may be puzzling, incongruous, insignificant, inappropriate, arrogant or even unduly meddlesome to some Christians on their holiday.
Even so, I can’t help but noticing and rejecting what many Christian friends rightly acknowledge as a rapacious, seductive commercial Christmas machine.
Safe assumption: Few doubt crass commercialism desecrates Christmas, a joyous holiday, diluting its universal message. We all know how the voracious Christmas machine runs roughshod over the great American holiday of Thanksgiving.
Another assumption: Many Christians consumed by the Christmas machine want to stop it. It’s all about personal choice and priorities.
Incidentally, I would be remiss if I didn’t voice equal disdain for the growing crass, Christmas-like commercialism enveloping Chanukah, an important, eight-day Jewish festival that commemorates the rededication of the Temple in 165 B.C.E. (before the common era) by the Maccabees after its desecration by the Syrians.
Chanukah’s brightness and rededication to responsibility usually occurs in December, depending on its coincidence of the Hebrew lunar calendar, 25 Kislev. In 2019, the first of eight successive Chanukah candles was kindled at sundown on Dec. 22.
Other than calendar proximity and a universal appeal for peace, Chanukah has little in common with Christmas traditions except for any absurd commercialism (primarily in North America).
Returning to the ravages of the Christmas machine: Any doubt it has become an obsessive instrument of materialism, the commercial-stimulated accumulation of “stuff,” most of which is insignificant and unneeded in comparison to enduring gifts of love, compassion, responsibility and righteousness?
No materialist can be miraculous, a good reason to spread the virtues of cheer and goodwill toward all.
Pleasing others with gifts is certainly acceptable and admirable. Absurdity occurs when too many people willingly descend into debt falsely believing giving “stuff” is what Christmas is all about. That’s certainly not a Mitzvah.
What is troubling is many people seem to feel compelled, even pressured, to purchase gifts out of a real or perceived obligation for whatever reason.
Isn’t the gift of friendship and family enough now and, in fact, an all-year Mitzvah?
Buying into a demand-driven commercial spirit of the season is diversionary. It actually de-Christianizes Christmas, transforming Jesus into a fantastic materialistic, gift-giving mercantile patron.
I don’t think Jesus was a materialist giving “stuff’’ to honor and please others.
Blaming the Christmas machine on zealous merchants is a cop-out, a lame excuse for lack of personal discipline and responsibility. Good people reflexively purchasing all that "stuff" as an embodiment of holiday spirit validates offensive commercial activity and prompts more.
All of us can be festive and enjoy the holiday season — and still slow or stop the Christmas machine, if so desired.
Now and all year long we can perform more Mitzvot, giving and receiving gifts of compassion, helping and guiding our less fortunate brethren, contributing to worthy charities and causes dedicated to lifting and empowering people.
In the few remaining days before Christmas, stop the hustle and bustle of buying “stuff,” pausing to reflect on the blessing of life itself and from a Christian perspective, the reason for The season.
For all of us, on every day of the year, our challenge is recognizing what we are commanded to do: Help others, performing service above self to the best of our ability. That’s a universal, proactive message of Christmas, isn’t it?
For people wanting another profound reason to impede the Christmas machine, consider the words of the great Rabbi Hillel:
“If I am not for myself, who will be for me, and if I am only for myself, what am I? And if not now, when?”
Merry Christmas; perform a mitzvah.
Ivan Saul Cutler resides in Greensboro. Slightly modified since its first publication in 1996 as a Faith Matters column, Cutler’s seasonal observation has appeared here several times.