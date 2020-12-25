Ivan Cutler: How to keep the 'Mitzvah' in Christmas

All of us can be festive and enjoy the holiday season — and still slow or stop the Christmas machine, if so desired.

Now and all year long we can perform more Mitzvot, giving and receiving gifts of compassion, helping and guiding our less fortunate brethren, contributing to worthy charities and causes dedicated to lifting and empowering people.

In the few remaining days before Christmas, stop the hustle and bustle of buying “stuff,” pausing to reflect on the blessing of life itself and from a Christian perspective, the reason for The season.

For all of us, on every day of the year, our challenge is recognizing what we are commanded to do: Help others, performing service above self to the best of our ability. That’s a universal, proactive message of Christmas, isn’t it?

For people wanting another profound reason to impede the Christmas machine, consider the words of the great Rabbi Hillel:

“If I am not for myself, who will be for me, and if I am only for myself, what am I? And if not now, when?”

Merry Christmas; perform a mitzvah.

Ivan Saul Cutler resides in Greensboro. Slightly modified since its first publication in 1996 as a Faith Matters column, Cutler’s seasonal observation has appeared here several times.