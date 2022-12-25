Ivan Saul Cutler: Keeping the Mitzvah in Christmas

Want a more spiritual and profound Christmas?

Consider keeping the Mitzvah in Christmas as a satisfying way to give and receive great enduring gifts of love compassion, responsibility and righteousness ... at a time when we all need it the most.

Mitzvah is Hebrew for commandment, as in God’s commandments (Mitzvot) embedded in the foundational Jewish Bible — the Torah — the Five Books of Moses commonly known to Christians as the Old Testament.

Unlike performing a good deed — usually voluntary — performing a Mitzvah fulfills a divine commandment with positive, directed action.

In keeping the Mitzvah in Christmas, holiday observers can begin living what they know in their hearts and rejoice in the tradition as commandments they believe emanate from Christian Scriptures’ Christmas stories: rejoicing in the birth and gifts of the dark-skinned Jew, Jesus of Nazareth.

Clearly, as a Jew, my perspective markedly differs about America’s pervasive, obsessive preparation for Christmas, which has really become a secular holiday. My family and I, as well as many other Jews, do not celebrate Christmas as a religious holiday. Nor do we acknowledge any messianic and divine virtues attributed to the Christian Jesus.

Yet, we honor and respect the holiday for its universal Christian religious significance and enduring universal message of grace, tolerance, peace and goodwill.

Undoubtedly, my perspective may seem puzzling, insignificant, inappropriate, arrogant or even meddlesome and condescending to Christians on their holiday.

Even so, I can’t help noticing and rejecting what many Christian friends rightly acknowledge as a rapacious, seductive commercial Chri$tma$ Machine.

Incidentally, I would be remiss, even hypocritical, if I didn’t declare equal disdain for the growing crass Christmas-like commercialism enveloping Hanukkah, the important, eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights that commemorates the rededication of the Temple in 165 B.C.E. (before the common era) by the Maccabees after its desecration by the Syrian Greeks.

Hanukkah’s brightness and rededication to responsibility usually occurs in late November or December, depending on its coincidence of the Hebrew lunar calendar, 25 Kislev. In 2022, the first of eight successive Hanukkah candles began bursting more light in the world on sundown Dec. 18.

Other than calendar proximity and a universal appeal for light over darkness, peace and joy, Hanukkah has little in common with Christmas traditions except for absurd commercialism (primarily in North America).

As for the ravages of the Christmas Machine, pleasing others with gifts is acceptable and admirable. Absurdity occurs when too many people willingly descend into debt, falsely believing giving “stuff” is what Christmas is all about. That’s certainly not a Mitzvah!

What’s troubling is many people seem to feel compelled, even pressured, to purchase gifts out of a real or perceived obligation.

Isn’t the gift of love, friendship and family enough now and as an all-year Mitzvah?

Buying into a demand-driven commercial spirit of the season actually de-Christianizes Christmas.

Who believes Jesus was a materialist giving “stuff’’ to honor and please others?

Blaming the Christmas Machine on zealous merchants is a copout, a lame excuse for lack of personal discipline and responsibility. Good people reflexively purchasing all that “stuff’’ as an embodiment of holiday spirit validates offensive commercial activity and prompts more.

All of us can be festive and enjoy this happy holiday season — and still slow or stop the Christmas Machine, if we want to.

Now, and all year long, we can perform more Mitzvot, giving and receiving gifts of compassion, helping and guiding the stranger, aiding our less fortunate brethren and contributing to worthy organizations and social causes dedicated to feeding and empowering people.

This Christmas season, stop the hustle and bustle of buying “stuff,” pausing to reflect on the blessing of life itself and what others declare as the Reason for The Season.

For all of us, every day of the year is commanded to help others, performing community service above self to the best of our ability. That’s a universal, proactive message of Christmas, isn’t it?

For people wanting another profound reason to impede the Christmas Machine, consider the words of the great Rabbi Hillel:

“If I am not for myself, who will be for me, and if I am only for myself, what am I? And if not now, when?”

Merry Christmas. Perform a mitzvah.