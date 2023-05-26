Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Consider a revolutionary act on this Memorial Day: Finally honoring nearly three dozen, possibly more, African American and other patriots of color who fought for American freedom right here at the pivotal Battle of Guilford Courthouse.

On March 15, 1781, a determined, ragtag American militia, fighting alongside Continental Army soldiers under the command of Gen. Nathanael Greene, lost the battle but won the war.

The victory proved so costly to the British that it led to their humiliating surrender months later at Yorktown, Va.

At Guilford Courthouse, at least 14 African American soldiers fought in the North Carolina militia, as did others in the Maryland and Delaware Regiments, historians say.

Now, 242 years later, if you stroll along the carefully maintained pathways and trails of the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, you’ll see 29 statues, monuments and plaques. Yet, while those engraved bronze and granite markers rightly honor the service of some of the patriots who fought there, they also raise a question: Where are the monuments that honor to the Black patriots who fought and died there?

This shameful omission came to mind while I was attending a recent commemoration of “Black Patriots of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse” at the park’s visitor center. Who else doesn’t know this history?

Under the collaborative auspices of the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, Greensboro Public Library and Greensboro History Museum, this exhilarating program provided dramatic context of the significant participation of Black and mixed-race patriots.

As a journalist and descendant of Revolutionary War Maj. Joseph Winston, Joanna Winston Foley, wrote, “Now contemporary scholars are filling in those gaps in history. They’re digging deeply into a rich treasure trove of early pension records. These historic documents allow the soldiers of every race to describe their military experiences in their own words.”

Briefly, in the late 1880s, the markers we do see today began to appear as white citizens sought to commemorate the valor and sacrifices of colonial soldiers. Given the pervasive racial attitudes at the time, that meant honoring only white people, with some monuments dedicated as bands played “Dixie” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Over the years, the battleground’s permanent recognition included a trio of North Carolina signatories to the Declaration of Independence — Joseph Hewes, William Hooper and John Penn — as well as military units that were vital in the battle.

For nearly 140 years, all those impressive statues, monuments and plaques have stood. But without Black patriots and other people of color, the American forces could not have succeeded.

At the commemorative program here, the enduring significance of Black participation emerged in the emotionally intense presentations of descendants of Ishmael Titus, who fought in 1780 in the battle of Kings Mountain, S.C. (where an African American Patriots’ marker does exist) and at Guilford Courthouse and Deep River in 1781. Through indefatigable research, Solomon Titus Taylor of Rochester, N.Y., discovered a distant cousin in Greensboro, Sage Chioma.

For years earlier Chioma walked the hallowed grounds of the miltary park, unaware that her ancestor had fought there. When she learned of the “incredible connection” to Ishmael Titus, she said, she fell to her knees in tearful praise. That knowledge now compels her to learn more and, with her cousin, to advocate for more recognition and celebration of the Black patriots of the American Revolution.

The current superintendent of the Guilford Military Park, Aaron LaRocca, who is African American, is fully cognizant of his responsibility to inform, guide and educate visitors about the full significance of the battleground’s history.

On this Memorial Day, as we honor all who have served and sacrificed for the United States, please share the blossoming pride in knowing the role of Black patriots who have fought for freedom.

History can’t wait. The time for a monument honoring Guilford Battleground’s Black patriots is long overdue.