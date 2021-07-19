James Patterson: North Carolina should make an informed decision about our electricity markets

When the Census Bureau released its data earlier this year, the numbers simply confirmed what North Carolinians already knew — our state is growing. Looking across the state, it is not difficult to see why people choose to move here; whether you prefer beaches, mountains or something in between, North Carolina has it all. However, the scenery alone is not drawing people to our state. North Carolina’s economy also is growing.

As home to 14 Fortune 500 companies, including Bank of America, Honeywell and Lowes Foods, North Carolina includes businesses that impact the everyday lives of countless Americans. North Carolina is also a leader in medical research, digital technology, banking, agribusiness and manufacturing. Put plainly, this state is on the move. A big part of how we continue to grow will involve how we plan our energy future.

Consumer demands are changing. Consumers, including corporate energy buyers, want affordable, reliable and reduced-carbon electricity. Some say more competition is the answer. To meet these changing demands, North Carolina must plan. But that planning must be based on good data, up-to-date information and input from a broad cross-section of stakeholders.