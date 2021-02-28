James W. Hood: A new path forward for Guilford College

Perhaps most importantly, this team-based strategy honors the Quaker way of making decisions communally. Rather than impose a top-down, inorganic decision, this process will reduce the size of our faculty by giving individuals their own agency in responding to the crisis. Some faculty will take an early exit offer; some will go to two-thirds or one-half time; some will job share. Some faculty may even teach extra courses uncompensated. By following the Quaker way of calling people to heed the better angels of their nature, this plan is reaping real savings, without the terror and bitterness that was the all-too-predictable result of last November’s proposal.

Guilfordians around the world remain profoundly committed to the idea of Guilford College: a unique, Quaker-inspired small liberal arts college that educates students by challenging them to become better, preparing them for careers and lives that help make the world a more just, peaceable and sustainable place. Alums banded together to form Save Guilford College, consciously employing the principled problem-solving skills they honed at Guilford in a phenomenal grassroots campaign to raise money, support faculty and staff, and volunteer in their professional capacities to assist the board and the campus community on the four working teams.