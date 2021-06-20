Janel Kragt Bakker: Southern Baptist Convention’s focus on mission recalls history of promoting white dominance

Although Christian understandings and practices of mission are far from monolithic, the Southern Baptist Convention was a direct descendant of the embrace of imperialism as mission.

Baptists first organized nationally in the U.S. in the early 19th century in order to collectively support mission efforts both abroad and on the American frontier. Understanding salvation as the rescue of an individual from eternal condemnation through belief in Jesus, many Baptists focused on promoting individual conversions rather than challenging the social hierarchy or creating a more just society. In the South, evangelizing people who were enslaved was often encouraged as a means to keep them docile and compliant.

The SBC, which was founded in 1845 in a split with Northern Baptists, owes its very existence to assumptions about the rightful dominion of white male Christians.

While the national Baptist body adopted a position of “neutrality” on slavery, in which it neither condemned nor condoned the practice, prominent Baptists in the South pushed the issue by demanding that slaveholders be eligible for missionary appointments. When Northerners refused, Southern Baptists split. They created the SBC for the express purpose of continuing the work of mission.