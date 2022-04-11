Janet Mackenzie: As Ukraine crumbles, the world watches

There is a major disconnect in our thinking about the war in Ukraine. What is the point of peace talks while Vladimir Putin continues to strategically bomb the country?

The pictures from the front tell the story, as do the reporters on the ground and the victims they are interviewing. Even if an equitable peace agreement is reached, or Putin simply runs out of ammunition, there will soon be nothing left for the people of Ukraine to salvage. Nothing to return home to, no cities, no infrastructure, nothing to build a future on.

With massacres in Bucha, war crimes in Kyiv, “The world’s outrage has been no match for Russia’s cruelty” (Lester Holt, NBC News). Russian troops are systematically killing men, women and children while parroting the propaganda that they are “liberating” the Ukrainian people. How can we turn a blind eye to what we are seeing on our television screens each night? What is it going to take for the United States and NATO to step in and halt the human and physical destruction that is taking place in Ukraine?

We have been so blessed in this country; the last full-fledged war on our shores was in the mid-1800s. And that conflict was conducted with hand-to-hand combat and short-range cannons, not thermobaric bombs and missiles raining down from the skies.

We have, however, experienced the havoc and loss of life that comes with an outbreak of deadly tornadoes. Multiply that narrow path of destruction tenfold across an entire nation, with no end in sight, and you have the horrific situation in Ukraine. Sadly, talk of convening a war tribunal may only make for good press and salve our consciences.

We weren’t able to prosecute the Nazis for their atrocities until we had a clearly defined victory. I know that we as a country are exhausted after two years of the COVID pandemic and worn down from the divisive political morass we find ourselves in, but we cannot become numb or ignore what is taking place in Europe. When you hear a plane fly overhead, just imagine it signaled incoming bombs that would destroy where you live and kill those you love.

How would you want an able-bodied, like-minded nation to respond?

