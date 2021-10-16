Jay Ambrose: An attorney general at war with free speech

It was a president named George Washington who said, “If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led like sheep to the slaughter,” and right now Merrick Garland is leading us. Cheated out of a seat on the Supreme Court and failing as U.S. attorney general, the poor man is furthering the prospect of Americans having to shut up on public issues and thereby risking slaughter in the form of authoritarian governance.

What this official with a notable past has done is instruct the FBI to crack down on parents voicing criticisms of public schools at school board meetings even though this is an extraordinary abuse of power. Yes, some have threatened violence or something supposedly akin to it, but Garland has no right to intervene even when a crime is committed. That is the duty of local and state cops, not a federal government with constitutional restrictions

An instigating factor in this attack on free speech and rule of law was a ridiculously overwrought letter to the Biden administration from the National School Boards Association. It hysterically said threats “could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes,” meaning parents caring for their children are the Ku Klux Klan in disguise.