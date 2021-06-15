Jay Ambrose: Biden and the border

Joe Biden was elected president and soon enough reversed Donald Trump’s reduction of illegal southern border crossings to the point that we now have the highest influx in 20 years. The human suffering has been excruciating, the publicity has been poisonous and so Biden walked away from the problem, handing it to Vice President Kamala Harris who almost disappeared and has since demonstrated why that was a good idea.

She finally ended up in Guatemala, a primary source of young people risking their lives in tortuous, thug-infested, sometimes deadly desert treks to the United States. Sounding like the audacious Trump himself, Harris said cut it out. Don’t come north anymore. We are not going to let you in. Here are thoughts repulsive to some and a delight to others even if insufficiently backed up with action to keep many out.

Along with smugglers abetting thousands of American drug deaths, illegal immigrants are rushing the border in record numbers even as TV reporters almost seem more on hand to greet them than border agents. One person less in sight than winter snow has been Harris, who didn’t seem to understand when an interviewer asked why she had not gone to the border. She replied with an incomprehensible joke about not going to Europe either. Biden practically invited the immigrants when, among other moves, he freed refuges to wander in America without hearings.