Jay Bookman: The coup is not over yet

The key to that scheme was the creation of “competing slates of electors” in Georgia and six other supposedly “disputed” states. Again, it didn’t matter whether those competing slates were legitimate. All that mattered was that a useful fiction was created, that those slates could be said to exist. According to the plan laid out by Eastman, Pence would unilaterally announce to a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 that “because of the ongoing disputes in the seven states, there are no electors that can be deemed validly appointed in those states.” Using that excuse, all votes cast in those states would be canceled and their electoral votes would not be counted, thus reducing the total number of available electoral votes from 535 to 454.