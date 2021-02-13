Jay Wagner and Nancy Vaughan: For the sake of our cities, pass the Rescue Act

But that doesn’t mean our work is done — far from it. Right now, the task ahead of us is complex and massive. We need to quickly stand up an enormous vaccination system, while simultaneously rescuing millions of North Carolinians from the economic cliff.

One of us is a Republican and one of us is a Democrat. Though not far apart geographically — less than 20 miles — we represent two distinct and different communities in central North Carolina. Nevertheless, the crises we are facing are the same. We need big, bold solutions.

Earlier assistance from Congress has been helpful, but it has left the job undone and our cities need direct assistance to cover losses and allow us to rebuild our communities. We understand the need for fiscal responsibility. State law requires balanced budgets. Despite our best efforts, the fiscal challenges the pandemic has caused for local governments are unprecedented.

Greensboro’s new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts and the Greensboro Coliseum remain idle and the High Point Market, a major economic powerhouse, has struggled during the pandemic to generate the economic activity so critical to our region and state. We want the tools and the kind of help from Washington that can revitalize our cities, our communities, businesses and families.