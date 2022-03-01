Jeff Jones: Putin digs a deep hole for himself in Ukraine

The world is on edge with the Russian invasion of Ukraine on orders from President Vladimir Putin. It is impossible to fully understand Putin’s motivation for this reckless move, but he seems to have undertaken this calculated decision to rally his ultra-nationalistic base, which laments the loss of the Russian-based Soviet empire. He may also want to divert the Russian people’s attention from their current economic malaise and his harsh rule. Yet, because of the bloodshed this invasion will bring to Ukraine and the further economic hardship it will cause for Russia, his decision will almost certainly backfire.
Putin’s rambling speech prior to the invasion gave a grossly distorted, ultra-nationalistic interpretation of history to justify military action. He asserted that Ukraine was an artificial entity stemming from the early Soviet period when Bolshevik leaders “created” it out of Russian territory to placate those who had supported Ukrainian independence during the 1918-1921 civil war.
In fact, Lenin and Stalin felt compelled to satisfy Ukrainians who wanted independence precisely because there already was a strong sense of Ukrainian nationalism and differentness — linguistically and culturally — vis-à-vis Russians. The early Bolshevik leaders did not create this difference, they acknowledged it.
The Cold War casts it long historical shadow over the current conflict, with NATO’s expansion to Eastern Europe and the Baltic states over the years greatly antagonizing Russian nationalists. Putin knows this and has often railed against NATO to stir up his base. While he realizes that it is highly unlikely NATO will grow to include Ukraine, he invoked that threat to rally his ultra nationalist supporters and justify his attempt to bring Ukraine back under Russian control.
So, why is Putin so hellbent on war? After a period of substantial growth and high popularity for Putin between 2004 and 2012, Russia suffered a serious economic decline as a result of low oil prices and Western sanctions stemming from the country’s 2014 seizure of Crimea. The economy has remained sluggish ever since. Russia is also one of the world’s most unequal nations. A 2015 Credit Suisse report found that the wealthiest 110 individuals in Russia control 35% of all financial assets, and that disparity has widened.
There are also widespread accounts of massive corruption by Putin and those around him, such as the construction with state funds of “Putin’s Palace” in the southern Black Sea region exposed by opposition leader Alexander Navalny, who is now languishing in a Russian prison. While Putin and his cronies live in luxury, the economic sanctions being put in place by the West will lead to even more widespread inequality and hardship for common Russians. In his speech last Monday Putin told the Russian people that they will have to make “sacrifices.” How much more are they willing to take (and to what end)?
It is hard to know because Putin has clamped down so harshly on political opponents, protests and any form of dissent in Russia, including a spate of demonstrations against this war that have already sprung up. It is likely that opposition to this war in Russia will grow. Unlike the seizure of Crimea with its predominantly Russian population eight years ago (which was largely popular in Russia), this move seems destined to further erode Putin’s increasingly tenuous support, especially as it leads to signifi cant casualties and further economic turmoil.
As Putin himself acknowledged in his speech, Ukrainians and Russians are “brothers.” While they have different languages, cultures and historical legacies, they clearly also share a great deal in common linguistically, culturally and historically as well. Russians will not welcome extended fighting and heavy civilian casualties in Ukraine (to the extent Russians find out about them through the haze created by the country’s propaganda machine). Russians will also definitely not be happy when their own dead soldiers begin returning home in coffins.
Twenty-two years into the Putin era, having failed to maintain prolonged economic growth and prosperity internally, the Russian leader is now digging himself and his country into an even deeper hole on the international scene as well.
Jeff Jones, Ph.D., is a professor of Russian/Soviet and contemporary world history at UNCG.