Jeff Jones: Putin digs a deep hole for himself in Ukraine

So, why is Putin so hellbent on war? After a period of substantial growth and high popularity for Putin between 2004 and 2012, Russia suffered a serious economic decline as a result of low oil prices and Western sanctions stemming from the country’s 2014 seizure of Crimea. The economy has remained sluggish ever since. Russia is also one of the world’s most unequal nations. A 2015 Credit Suisse report found that the wealthiest 110 individuals in Russia control 35% of all financial assets, and that disparity has widened.

There are also widespread accounts of massive corruption by Putin and those around him, such as the construction with state funds of “Putin’s Palace” in the southern Black Sea region exposed by opposition leader Alexander Navalny, who is now languishing in a Russian prison. While Putin and his cronies live in luxury, the economic sanctions being put in place by the West will lead to even more widespread inequality and hardship for common Russians. In his speech last Monday Putin told the Russian people that they will have to make “sacrifices.” How much more are they willing to take (and to what end)?