Jeff Jones: Why Putin's war in Ukraine is unwinnable

By escalating the war in Ukraine with drone strikes and the mobilization of Russians to fight in the foolhardy undertaking, Russian President Vladimir Putin is dangerously close to falling into an all-too-familiar trap — that of an unwinnable war. The Soviet-Afghan war of the 1980s offers some historical comparisons.

An unwinnable war lacks clearly defined, achievable military objectives, which Russia does not have in this conflict. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, the goal was regime change in Kyiv — to replace Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with a pro-Russian leader.

When it became obvious that this goal would not be achieved, Putin scaled back the initial objectives to settle for seizing a swath of east/southeastern Ukraine to create a land bridge with the Crimean Peninsula, which Russian forces occupied in 2014. Putin now has “completed” that process with sham referenda in those areas to adjoin them to Russia (on the model of Crimea eight years ago).

The problem for Russia, however, is that Ukraine will not accept the (illegitimate) results of the referenda nor the occupation of its territory by Russian troops. Ukrainian government forces are continuing to fight, having launched a counteroffensive to regain territory with winter on its way, and Ukrainian partisan forces in those territories will continue the fight as well, just as Afghan rebels did in the 1980s.

When Soviet leaders invaded Afghanistan in December 1979, they expected a quick and easy victory. In that case they achieved the initial goal of regime change, killing troublesome Afghan communist leader Hafizullah Amin and replacing him with the pro-Soviet puppet Babrak Karmal within days of the invasion. That, however, was hardly the end of the story, as the Soviets proceeded to get bogged down in a bloody, unwinnable war against Afghan rebels that lasted more than nine years and took the lives of more than a million Afghans and roughly 14,000 Soviet troops (with many more wounded).

Despite this heavy price, the USSR never referred to its actions in Afghanistan as a “war.” Their history so steeped in the victory of World War II, Soviet leaders did not equate their actions in Afghanistan with a full-fledged “war.” Officially they referred only to sending a “limited contingent” of troops as an “international obligation” to “help” their “comradely brothers” on the southern border.

The tide turned when, amid growing opposition at home, new Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev publicly referred to the conflict as a “bleeding wound” in February 1986. With his glasnost reform allowing Soviet citizens room for dissent, anti-war protests, often led by mothers of fallen Soviet troops, emerged in the streets of Moscow until Gorbachev finally fully withdrew Soviet troops from Afghanistan in early 1989, a few years before the USSR’s collapse.

Putin clearly expected a quick and easy victory in the current conflict in Ukraine, which likewise has not materialized. Putin, whose regime has amplified Russia’s cult of World War II during his years in power, has also banned Russian media from calling this conflict a “war,” dubbing the actions in Ukraine instead a “special military operation.” All the while, militarily the war — and it clearly is a war — has not gone well at all for Russia, as was the case for the Soviets in Afghanistan.

Following the recent mobilization, anti-war protesters in Russia, mostly quiet since early in the war due to the regime’s crackdown, have reemerged. The Russian government is reportedly rounding up and forcing male protesters into the military, as a result of which women are once again leading the anti-war protests.

Like Brezhnev and company 40 years ago in Afghanistan, Putin and his cronies seem poised to make a huge mistake by digging in deeper in an unwinnable war. Russia may occupy Ukrainian territory and possibly even hold it for some time, but Ukraine and Ukrainians in those territories — with support from the international community — will continue to fight, creating a long-term headache (at best) for Russia’s leadership and an economic nightmare for the Russian people due to international sanctions.

Whereas the Soviet-Afghan war contributed greatly to the ultimate demise of Gorbachev and the collapse of the USSR in the early 1990s, it remains to be seen whether Putin will survive the aftermath of this unnecessary war.