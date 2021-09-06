Jeff Phillips: All public schools deserve a fair shot at success

I remember the first time I stepped into a charter academy as a parent.
It felt just like my first parental trip into an elementary school decades ago, but this time my daughter was the teacher at the front of the class instead of a student at a desk. I looked around and saw a room full of young faces, eager to learn, and I knew I had to find out more about this school and the way it sets students up for success.
The more I learned the more I wanted to get involved. It all came together with the opportunity to become a founding board member for Gate City Charter Academy in Greensboro. I’ve been passionate about education for most of my adult life, however, when I was elected as a county commissioner back in 2012, my interests took on a very different perspective. I hoped to focus much more time and energy on improving educational opportunities within the community that had meant so much to my family.
It’s been an honor to serve at Gate City, especially over the past academic year. We’re proud of our response to the pandemic and our ability to provide a high-quality education despite the public health challenges.
But it hasn’t been easy, and for some reason members of Congress want to make it more difficult.
An education funding bill passed by the House of Representatives proposes tens of millions of dollars in spending cuts for public charter school education. A provision in the bill could even prohibit certain public charter schools, which are open to all, from receiving any federal funds. This change would severely disrupt the education of hundreds of thousands of students across the country.
It brought up a host of simple, but confusing questions: Why? And why now?
After so many years of political divisions in America, it’s sometimes difficult to remember how much common ground we share. We all agree that all children deserve access to a high-quality free education. We all agree that it should prepare students for real life and equip them with tools for success.
We do that at Gate City Charter Academy. Other public schools in Guilford County and across the state can say the same, of course.
If you took the five-mile drive from Gate City to one of the other elementary schools nearby and had the two principals share their goals for their students, they’d likely be similar. They might have different approaches, but ultimately, they want to be able to provide what it takes for students to learn and grow socially, emotionally, and intellectually, no matter what it takes. So why is one of these schools being singled out for funding cuts? It makes absolutely no sense whatsoever.
This separate treatment is even more confusing given the policies, procedures and contingency plans that all schools are having to put in place to deal with COVID-19. We need Congress to help us make student and parent lives easier, not harder.
If these provisions become law, it would have a devastating effect on Gate City. It would make it much harder for us to deliver services to some of our most in-need populations: English language learners, those experiencing housing instability and special needs students. It would eliminate the free and reduced-price meal program that 76% of our students depend on.
What's more disturbing is that liberal Democrats are choosing a time like this to make a political point. This cut wasn't even in the White House's budget and it's worth asking what is better for students, parents and the communities that depend on charter schools.
How government entities budget and spend our citizens’ tax dollars is an absolute reflection of our community’s values. A strong public education system has been one of America’s core principles for over a century. As we look back on one of the hardest years in decades, let’s reinforce those values we claim to hold most dear and show all of our young learners and their families that we value their perseverance and sacrifice while maintaining our commitment to every public school student.
Jeff Phillips is the Chair of the Board of Directors at Gate City Charter Academy and is a former Guilford County commissioner.