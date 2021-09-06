Jeff Phillips: All public schools deserve a fair shot at success

It brought up a host of simple, but confusing questions: Why? And why now?

After so many years of political divisions in America, it’s sometimes difficult to remember how much common ground we share. We all agree that all children deserve access to a high-quality free education. We all agree that it should prepare students for real life and equip them with tools for success.

We do that at Gate City Charter Academy. Other public schools in Guilford County and across the state can say the same, of course.

If you took the five-mile drive from Gate City to one of the other elementary schools nearby and had the two principals share their goals for their students, they’d likely be similar. They might have different approaches, but ultimately, they want to be able to provide what it takes for students to learn and grow socially, emotionally, and intellectually, no matter what it takes. So why is one of these schools being singled out for funding cuts? It makes absolutely no sense whatsoever.

This separate treatment is even more confusing given the policies, procedures and contingency plans that all schools are having to put in place to deal with COVID-19. We need Congress to help us make student and parent lives easier, not harder.