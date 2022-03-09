Jenice Armstrong: Don't let reports of racist acts by Ukrainians against Africans distract from what's at stake

"Only Ukrainians. That's all. If you are Black, you should walk."

That's what an official told an African woman in Ukraine who was trying to get on a bus to Poland as Russian troops invaded the nation late last month. Jessica Orakpo, who's from Nigeria, shared her experience in a video, which was posted on social media by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump on Friday with the words, "Officials have to do MORE to ensure that all Ukrainian residents receive an equal chance to leave!"

"The Ukrainians are only prioritizing their citizens," she said once she was safely out of Ukraine.

You can imagine how that went over.

After the video went viral, comments poured in with empathy not just for her but for other Black and brown people encountering horrific racism while trying to escape Ukraine. Social media commenters said things like "Shame on these Ukrainians. They are begging the world for help and yet they are treating people like this!" and "Amazing that even in a horrific situation ... skin color is still a priority." Even in my own circle, I've had friends and acquaintances wonder, after they see ugliness like this on display, why they should care about a war on the other side of the world.