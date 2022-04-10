Jennifer H. Mont: You don’t need a task force; just ask a teacher

There’s no need to form a task force to learn why teachers are leaving the profession. One could simply do something that is so obvious and yet rarely done by people making education policy decisions: You could ask a teacher.

Any teacher could tell you why it is hard to retain teachers and, more importantly, what solutions could be implemented to solve this problem. Any. Teacher.

In that vein, I will be that teacher and I will pretend that someone asked me.

First and foremost, let me do my job. I am trained, have studied and continue to study how to help students in my subject area. I know my content; I know the psychology of learning and of development; I know strategies to help students at different levels master the content that I give them. In short, I have studied to be a teacher. I am capable of addressing state or national standards, of sourcing content to address those standards. I am capable of creating assignments and activities that engage students and help them learn the skills they will need to understand and interact with my subject.

And finally, I am capable of assessing students to determine where they are when they enter my class and if they have mastered what I was trying to convey to them. I can teach. Please let me. I do not need another new program, multitudes of standardized tests, consultants, workbooks and various other things that cost a district millions of dollars. I can teach, let me. To those who would say that is fine, but what about people who can’t do those things?

To that I would say you must provide rigorous teacher training programs and for those who can’t teach … maybe, they shouldn’t.

In addition to being allowed to do my job, policymakers should create environments in which teaching and learning are possible. Every effort should be made to ensure that students have the best possible chance to learn. This includes making sure that the class is a manageable size for the instructor. The number should be such that the teacher can meet the needs of every student, offer constructive feedback and differentiate instruction so that all students are met where they are. For younger students and students with additional needs, this includes support staff and teaching aides who are well compensated and supported. The classroom must also be conducive to learning. It needs to be clean, comfortable and well maintained. It must be a place students and teachers can focus on learning.

If you want to attract and keep teachers in the profession you also have to offer pay that conveys that you think the work is important and that you value education and experience. If we truly value education we should encourage teachers to learn. We should encourage and support advanced degrees and certifications. We should support those things by paying for them.

Teachers with more education should earn more money and we should want the people who are instructing our children to be highly educated. We also need to value experience. New teachers are wonderful, but the only reason that a new teacher will be able to become a great teacher is through the support of experienced educators. I am in my 19th year of teaching. In many ways I am a better teacher than I have ever been. My peers in similar positions in their fields are making more than they made in the past and can hope to progress as they become even more skilled. I earned my last noticeable raise at 15 years and I will not receive an additional step increase until year 25. At that point I will earn an additional $200 a month. I plateaued four years ago in what should be the middle of my career. You cannot expect to attract and keep teachers if you don’t actually value their skills, experience and education.

I love teaching. I love working with students to help them form a better connection to the world around them. I love the process of assisting students as they become adults who will be able to think critically about the world and their own communities.

I love teaching, but every year I am hit with things that make it harder to do my job. I am given countless programs to learn that are never around longer than a year. My students are inundated with tests. My students take pre-tests, benchmarks, learning progress assessments, the pre-SAT, the pre-ACT, the actual SAT and ACT. Every year I have less time to do my job. People make decisions about what should happen in my classroom without ever asking or listening to a single teacher.

I face a job that I know that I can do well. I know I can. I want to do this job well, but I am not allowed to do so.

I am not allowed to meet my students where they are. I have given 19 years to the teaching profession. I am not trusted or treated as a professional and I have no hopes of being treated like or compensated as an experienced educator.

I love teaching. It is a job that I would love to be allowed to do. You don’t need a task force. You need to listen to and empower teachers. We actually want to teach students.

Oh the places we could go, if only we were allowed to do our job.