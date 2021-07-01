Jennifer Schaal: Placing blame for what does not exist

The texts under fire by Take Back Our Schools are not the academic theory of the late Harvard professor Derrick Bell, father of critical race theory. Those lumping anything from diversity to anti-racism into their new catchphrase should read his work.

Guilford County School’s excellent Diversity and Inclusion office works with teachers to help them understand the meaning of race. It does not label white children oppressors but does acknowledge the reality of oppression. Outcomes for children of color in Guilford County are concerning and understanding race and its impact is imperative so that a child’s success is not based on the color of their skin.

How fortunate we are to have school leaders like Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene and Superintendent Sharon Contreras in GCS. How important to have leaders committed to truth and fact, that which is verifiable, reflecting an incontrovertible reality. How critical that they understand what a vital intellectual resource facts are; how humanizing and spiritually uplifting truth is. The curriculum in Guilford County Schools, as is North Carolina’s, is a standard one with little analysis of the impact of race in the United States. It would require much infusion to reflect any theory of race or racism that extends to its systemic nature. We need an office of Diversity and Inclusion to help teachers and parents understand the historical and current realities of institutional racism.