Jeremy Rinker, Michael Frierson and Spoma Jovanovic: UNCG lacks a spirit of shared governance

UNCG Chancellor Frank Gilliam, in his recent guest column for the News & Record (Feb. 22), closed his op-ed by saying, “Despite the gloom you might’ve heard around higher education, we’re getting the job done at UNCG.”
But for how much longer will faculty and staff at UNCG be “getting the job done”?
Responses to UNCG’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors’ (AAUP) recent survey on morale reveal a palpable level of anger and distrust among faculty toward the UNCG chancellor’s administration. The skepticism and sense of being in the dark about any administrative processes mostly stems from UNCG administrators’ lack of articulating a clear process and strategic plan for financial decision making. Faculty are worn down from increased workloads and the lackluster directive from administrators and deans to “do more with less.”
In short, UNCG faculty and staff are concerned about how recent decisions and budget cuts have been made without faculty and staff input. These local campus concerns run counter to the narrative focus of the chancellor’s guest column on external challenges that the university faces. Major concerns remain with recent budget decisions and faculty and staff feel the need to be more embedded in the conversation about the chancellor’s decision-making around new initiatives. We may be “getting the job done” by educating a diverse student population, but what lasting impacts will financially driven special initiatives have here at UNCG?
Chancellor Gilliam lists several accolades of academic programs on campus, and they’re all worthy of recognition and celebration. However, many decisions that have been made behind closed doors and without faculty buy-in, or knowledge, have the potential to derail these programs’ ability to stay at the top of their game regionally and nationally.
The most concerning of recent top-heavy decisions is the elimination of multi-year contracts for professional track faculty. Professional track faculty are not protected tenure positions, represent half of the current UNCG faculty, and perform critical teaching and advising for our unique student population. Providing multi-year contracts is an important incentive to keep highly qualified teachers and clinical professionals at UNCG.
The chancellor argued in a recent Faculty and Staff Senate budget forum that eliminating multi-year contracts was a necessary response to our budget crisis and will allow for the need to be “flexible” in future budget cycles. The reality is that this move puts administrators one step closer to the elimination of essential frontline teaching positions that will lead to the increase in workload — and further burnout — for the faculty who remain. It will also impact the chancellor’s stated potential of UNCG to do “the groundbreaking research that transforms the state and region.” This decision is questionable at many levels. That going from multi-year contracts to one-year contracts helps with a budget crisis is disingenuous at best, and poor leadership at worst. We suspect recruitment of top-tier faculty will be the next casualty of this decision.
Equally concerning, and not unrelated, is that UNCG’s leadership has decided to “strategically reallocate” $2.7 million from academic units across campus, effectively holding individual departments hostage in their ability to conduct valuable research and innovative pedagogy. Unless you have an idea that can be considered “first to market” or a “low bar to entry,” then don’t expect to get the much-needed resources to have a functional and thriving department. It seems that The Hunger Games have come to campus, and those best connected to revenue-generating enterprises will be the victors. Such a neoliberal view of higher education, though ascendant around the world, does not serve North Carolina students, or the wider public, well.
Finally, in the previously mentioned budget forum, Chancellor Gilliam was quick to offload responsibility onto his deans regarding the thinning of resources. Each dean had to submit an amended budget, but they were not approved until the provost said so — effectively making her demands appear as the decision of deans. Former Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill was right that all politics are local. Still, to pretend that administrative decisions are happening at the local level is pure sophistry. The chancellor and provost’s repeated defensiveness and filibustering of faculty and staff concerns does little to promote a sense of “shared governance” and does further harm to already low faculty and staff morale.
Chancellor Gilliam is right about the need to support regional public universities, and he is admittedly operating at the behest of the Board of Governors and state legislature, who long ago turned their backs on adequately funding the UNC System and/or championing the value of higher education in North Carolina. He’s wrong in that there is more than enough “gloom” to go around these days, and unless the citizens of our fine state arise and support the core of our state institutions, those employed there as faculty and staff, UNCG will soon be a shell of its former self.
Unless Chancellor Gilliam engages meaningfully and faithfully with his staff and faculty, he’ll lose us for good. Morale is low on campus, and there seems to be no strategic plan to address this critical issue. The only “giant steps” being taken these days are on the backs of the people getting the job done at the local level at UNCG.