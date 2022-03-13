Jeremy Rinker, Michael Frierson and Spoma Jovanovic: UNCG lacks a spirit of shared governance

Chancellor Gilliam lists several accolades of academic programs on campus, and they’re all worthy of recognition and celebration. However, many decisions that have been made behind closed doors and without faculty buy-in, or knowledge, have the potential to derail these programs’ ability to stay at the top of their game regionally and nationally.

The most concerning of recent top-heavy decisions is the elimination of multi-year contracts for professional track faculty. Professional track faculty are not protected tenure positions, represent half of the current UNCG faculty, and perform critical teaching and advising for our unique student population. Providing multi-year contracts is an important incentive to keep highly qualified teachers and clinical professionals at UNCG.

The chancellor argued in a recent Faculty and Staff Senate budget forum that eliminating multi-year contracts was a necessary response to our budget crisis and will allow for the need to be “flexible” in future budget cycles. The reality is that this move puts administrators one step closer to the elimination of essential frontline teaching positions that will lead to the increase in workload — and further burnout — for the faculty who remain. It will also impact the chancellor’s stated potential of UNCG to do “the groundbreaking research that transforms the state and region.” This decision is questionable at many levels. That going from multi-year contracts to one-year contracts helps with a budget crisis is disingenuous at best, and poor leadership at worst. We suspect recruitment of top-tier faculty will be the next casualty of this decision.