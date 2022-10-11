Jim Fisher: Is DeSantis helping to 'unleash' border crisis?

I agree with some of the content of Mark Thiessen’s Oct. 10 column regarding secure borders. We do need immigrants to help fill jobs shunned by U.S. citizens and the recent significant increase in illegal entry is a problem.

However, Thiessen states that Biden “unleashed the worst border crisis in U.S. history.” The word “unleashed” could imply an intentional desire to create a border crisis. It is more reasonable to see it as an outgrowth of a relaxed policy.

There was an article in the same paper that day by journalists for the Los Angeles Times. There had been communication from someone in Venezuela to a friend who was part of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ project to fly South Americans to Martha’s Vineyard. In a WhatsApp message the Venezuelan asked his friend, who was now in the U.S.: “I heard you can get a lot of help out there. Is that true?”

If word is being spread in Venezuela that favorable outcomes can be more easily achieved, that perception would likely increase the number of people attempting to illegally enter the U.S. Using Thiessen’s logic, perhaps Gov. DeSantis could be accused of contributing to the unleashing of the worst border crisis in U.S. history.

Thiessen also asserts that “we cannot pass immigration reform in the middle of the worst border crisis in U.S. history. You have to secure the border first.”

Is it not possible to do two things at once? Why not incorporate securing the border into a broader plan to reform immigration? If the current “worst crisis” is truly what is preventing us from passing immigration reform, as Thiessen asserts, then why wasn’t a long-term solution undertaken when Trump was president when there wasn’t a crisis of this magnitude?

Most people understand that building a wall is not a form of immigration reform. It may slow the flow but it is not reform. I suspect the answer is many Republicans prefer little or no immigration for multiple reasons. If that is true, then a bipartisan solution doesn’t seem attainable.

I wish Mr. Thiessen could be a proponent of solutions.