Greensboro is a famously monument-loving city. But women — and people of color — are underrepresented in its treasure trove of markers and statues. Now, thanks to local female historians and artists, you can view new public art sites. Fresh markers honor little-known women from abroad plus local African American and Jewish women who played important roles in history.

Most recently, an overflow crowd last week attended the dedication of the The Holocaust Memorial Monument, “She Wouldn’t Take Off Her Boots” at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. The stirring sculpture has been placed in the area of the park known as Carolyn’s Garden, where fresh blossoms signal the arrival of spring.

Victoria Carlin Milstein, an accomplished artist who lives in Greensboro, conceived the sculpture, inspired by a photograph, which she first created as an oil-based clay model. It depicts three generations of Jewish women who were photographed by a Nazi just before they were executed. The four women and a girl had been ordered by their captors to strip naked. But the matriarch of the group refused to take off her boots, as Milstein’s interprets the photo.

The bronze work is a tribute to all the women and children of the Holocaust. The women depicted on the monument were among the 2,749 women and children who lost their lives during three days of Nazi mass murders in Liepaya, Latvia that began on Dec. 15, 1941.

It is the first women’s Holocaust monument in North Carolina.

“An educational curriculum has been developed, using public art as a tool for Holocaust education and against all forms of racism,” Milstein said. The curriculum was created in conjunction with the state Department of Public Instruction. It will be included in the new Holocaust curriculum at the state level.

The first class of students will come to the monument later this monthl and will go on to visit the International Civil Rights Museum and Center. The Greensboro Contemporary Jewish Museum will also curate public programs on the site.

Built on a human scale, the monument permits people to walk around it. Viewers can scan QR codes to expand their understanding. They also can become "witnesses" to history by peering through the lens of a camera placed in a separate piece of sculpture at the site.

“It is so appropriate to have this monument here in Greensboro,” said Shelly Weiner, a Greensboro resident and Holocaust survivor. "Greensboro is unique. It has accepted differences between people a lot more than the communities around us. I know this monument will be appreciated by our community.”

Weiner said she is living today, thanks to the courage and resourcefulness of her mother and aunt. They kept her and her cousin alive as 4-year-olds hiding in Poland. Milstein used Weiner's hands as a model for the sculpture.

Milstein considers Greensboro the ideal location for her Holocaust sculpture because of the city’s deep roots in the civil rights movement. She envisions people visiting the monument and then walking over to the civil rights museum, only blocks away at 134 S. Elm St. "Greensboro could become a destination for humanity and for civil rights and for social justice.," Milstein said.

Lavina Curry Marker at Guilford College

West Friendly Avenue and George White Road

One year ago Guilford College unveiled its new marker to Lavina “Vina” Curry, a Black abolitionist. Two women historians who were associated with the college took active roles in creating the new marker. Professor Tiffany Holland, a former lecturer at Guilford who now works at UNCG, explained what she remembers from her mid-1990s student days at the college: "The prevailing narrative was that all abolitionists were Quakers and all were white — except for Harriet Tubman. Later research by Dr. Adrienne Israel, a faculty member and academic dean, and the Curry-Coffin Commission on Slavery, Race and Recognition added considerably broader dimensions to that earlier story.”

“We needed to tell the story of an African American freedom seeker, a woman who had been there all along,” said Dr. Sarah Thuesen, a history professor. “We wanted to bring this woman to the front of the narrative.”

Curry was a free Black woman employed as a washerwoman at New Garden Boarding School, the institutional ancestor of Guilford College. Behind the scenes, this working-class woman risked her life to support the flight from slavery to freedom for 15 African American men. Curry’s husband Archibald was required to carry papers attesting to his free status whenever he appeared in public. After his death, Lavina Curry turned over her spouse's free papers to one local enslaved man at a time and later retrieved the papers for the next freedom seeker. These documents became their passports to liberation on the Underground Railroad to eventual safety in Indiana.

The commemorative message on the Curry marker is based on words crafted by students at the college. It proclaims “recognition for Curry’s remarkable life and the vital roles African Americans played in the Underground Railroad and the early life of Guilford College.”

Gertrude Weil Marker and Monument at Guilford Courthouse, 201 S. Eugene St.

Did you know that the 2020 national election attracted the highest American voter turnout in the 21st century? And did you know that 68.4% of women voted as compared to 65% of men? That amounts to 9.7 million more women voters. If you want to know more about women’s voting, visit the new marker that honors Gertrude Weil. She led North Carolina women in their campaign to claim full citizenship.

Weil was born in Goldsboro in 1879 to a politically progressive Jewish family. She grew up to become the leader of the state’s Equal Suffrage Association. On Oct. 7, 1920, she brought many voting rights activists to the chamber of the Guilford County Courthouse. There they held a day-long discussion of what to do now that women finally had the right to vote thanks to the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Under Weil’s leadership they established the North Carolina League of Women Voters. Then the activists traveled throughout the state to register 120,000 female voters in time for the 1920 national election one month later. Over the following 100-plus years, the League has worked with the NAACP and other groups to make increased electoral participation for for women possible, from voting to serving in office at all levels.

“Weil did the impossible,” said Catherine Magid. “She was a Jewish woman who led the state into suffrage.”

Magid, a longtime League leader, worked with Dr. Willie Taylor on Project 2020 which celebrated the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote.

They focused on creating a marker and a monument for Weil. It was dedicated on Oct. 7, 2022, with due pomp and ceremony in the same chamber at the Old Guilford County Courthouse where the historic founding of the League took place.

The Weil marker went on to draw attention well beyond Greensboro as other suffrage anniversary celebrations flourished across the country. The National Collaborative of Women’s History Sites, for example, created an online virtual tour known as the National Votes for Women Trail. For the first time ever, the Trail gathered the stories of Women’s Suffrage all in one place, documenting the movement’s 72 years and its countless participants. A Gertrude Weil marker has been added.

The onine trail became so popular that the William Pomeroy Foundation decided a physical trail should come next. The result was the creation of an actual physical trail of 250 sites in all 50 states. The Votes for Women Physical Trail brings alive to viewers the little-known history of women’s suffrage. The Weil marker is the only North Carolina site included on the physical trail.

Remembering and respecting

Two formerly hidden local heroines —Lavina Curry and Gertrude Weil — are now visible on public markers for the whole Greensboro community to study and admire.

A commemoration is the celebration of a person, a place or an event, such as a battle. It is an act of remembering and respecting, a recognition of service and sacrifice. Commemorations are needed now more than ever at a time in American history when some Americans challenge the value and purpose of monuments. For creating these public celebrations of women’s history, Professor Tiffany Holland, Catherine Magid, Victoria Carlin Milstein and Dr. Sarah Thuesen deserve Greensboro’s grateful thanks. Let’s honor them as the women who teach us all to give recognition and respect for an African American abolitionist, a Jewish woman voter activist and the women and children of the Holocaust. They are commemorationists of history.

Maybe let’s just call them “monument mamas” for short.