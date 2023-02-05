It’s Black History Month. How are you going to celebrate?

Some people explore history by diving into an exciting book. Others prefer to make physical contact with the spaces where historic events happened — to explore paths, pick up pebbles or admire scenic vistas. Greensboro has plenty of possibilities.

You might choose to connect with a historic site on foot — for example, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park — if you can’t find what you’re seeking in history books. That’s what happened to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the former NBA superstar. Growing up in a historic Manhattan neighborhood, he walked in the footsteps of Gen. Washington’s troops and picked up musket balls in the park.

Revolutionary War history was literally all around him — but not in his schoolbooks, which scarcely mentioned Black American soldiers’ role in the war.

Once he retired from the NBA, Abdul-Jabbar updated his knowledge of Black contributions to America’s independence. He was stunned to learn that “Americans would never have been able to win the Revolutionary War if it were not for the contributions of African Americans and Native Americans.” This discovery changed his life.

To share that heritage information with others, Abdul-Jabbar narrated and co-produced a 2020 documentary film: “Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution.” Check out this History Channel special if you’re making a viewing list for Black History Month.

The Woolworth sit-ins, 1960

Greensboro boasts two major historical events that drew the whole nation’s attention — the 1960 lunch counter sit-ins and the 1781 Battle of Guilford Courthouse in the American Revolution. Both struggles for freedom are commemorated by local monuments. They grab your gaze when you’re looking for the hallmarks of our heritage. Some of this national history — but not all of it — can be seen in the community’s public art.

Last Wednesday, the February One monument — a magnificent 15-foot bronze and marble structure at 202 University Circle — was the focus of admiring community attention. People from near and far gathered around James Barnhill’s work. They were attending the 63rd anniversary celebration of Feb. 1, 1960, the memorable day when the A&T Four sat down at F.W. Woolworth’s segregated downtown lunch counter.

Ezell Blair, Jr. (now Jibreel Khazan), Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil and David Richmond were college freshmen who peacefully protested the whites-only seating policy. They were joined in the following days by students from Bennett College, UNCG, Guilford College and Dudley High School. Young people kept up the momentum and won a hard-earned victory. Finally, on July 25, 1960, Woolworth’s lunch counters became open to all diners.

This past week’s February One wreath-laying on the A&T campus showed that a public monument can play an important role in honoring national history and building a local sense of community. The celebratory event welcomed family members of the A&T Four and sit-in participants. It anchored Greensboro’s memories and served as a bright beacon for the future.

The physical artifacts of the sit-ins are visible downtown at the former Woolworth site at 134 South Elm St. It now houses the International Civil Rights Center and Museum (ICRCM). Prominently displayed there is a portion of the original 1960 lunch counter — with red plastic seats intact. Regular tours for visitors given by the ICRCM’s docents describe how the sit-ins kicked off the student-led phase of the Civil Rights movement.

The Battle of Guilford Courthouse: 1781

Twenty-nine monuments, statues and markers adorn the grounds of the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, 2332 New Garden Road. They commemorate March 15, 1781, a cold, wet day when American troops decimated British forces. The ferocious battle contributed to the patriot victory at Yorktown seven months later, paving the way for American independence in 1783.

Over 100 years later, Greensboro residents were forgetting where the battle took place. But Judge David Schenck, a lover of American history, visited the site in 1886 and vowed to “rescue it from obscurity.” Along with a few like-minded local citizens, he formed the Guilford Battle Ground Co. They bought land and began erecting monuments with an eye toward a future national park. Starting in 1887, military figures from the battle including the commander, Gen. Nathanael Greene, were commemorated, as well as political leaders of the American independence movement.

But completely missing from the site’s historic public art are a group of soldiers who might be called the Hidden Heroes. So far, 21 African American and mixed-race soldiers have been identified as brave fighters in this battle. They fervently held the hope — but no guarantee — that American political victory would lead to their own freedom.

Evidence that Black soldiers were active in this battle can be seen at the military park — if you look closely enough. Visitors can view “Another Such Victory,” a 30-minute reenacted video of the encounter. It briefly mentions two men of color. Ned Griffin fought for the Americans and an unnamed laborer fought for the British. A large photo exhibit in the visitors’ center pictures one Black fighter among many white soldiers. There’s an online database at the center — created by local Daughters of the American Revolution chapters — which names some Black or mixed-race soldiers among the many others who fought here.

To be fair, the National Park Service is not responsible for the lack of monuments honoring Black soldiers at the site. Commissioning public art at the military park is not part of its job in operating the park.

In today’s monument conscious times, what will it take for the Hidden Heroes to finally become embodied in granite and bronze? Perhaps a history-minded local group will arrange a visible update to the existing monuments. It could follow the example of a DAR chapter in South Carolina, which commissioned a 2016 marker to African American Patriots for the Kings Mountain National Military Park. The new marker, installed on the 236th anniversary of the American victory, was the first public art put up at that site in six decades.

For this year’s Black History Month, we won’t find the history of the Hidden Heroes depicted around town. But at least we can turn to other resources to grasp the overall national picture of how African Americans helped to win the Revolution. If we view Abdul-Jabbar’s documentary or read North Carolina-born historian Burke Davis’ book, “Black Heroes of the American Revolution,” new possibilities for local public art may come to mind.

Maybe Kareem Abdul-Jabbar himself will someday attend the unveiling here of a new historic monument that honors African American soldiers of the Revolution.