Joanna Winston Foley: An idea whose time has come

On the national stage, African American veterans of the American Revolution are belatedly getting the recognition that is due for their valor.

The latest and most comprehensive commemoration of African American service in the Revolution is the brand new African American Veterans Monument (AAVM) in Buffalo, N.Y. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul praised the $1.5 million memorial at the dedication on Sept. 24: “This is the dedication of not just Buffalo’s first, not just New York’s first, but our nation’s first African American veterans’ monument.”

Twelve black pillars represent African Americans soldiers from the Revolution to the present — those who have served and those who are serving currently, during war and in peacetime — in all six military branches. Lloyd Austin III, the U.S. Secretary of Defense attended the event, along with Buffalo’s mayor and several New York legislators. The original idea came from the Links, a Black women’s social service organization.

The public commemoration of Black soldiers in the American Revolution began almost 30 years ago when the Patriots of African Descent Monument was erected in Valley Forge National Historical Park in King of Prussia, Pa., arranged by Delta Sigma Theta, a Black sorority, 1993.

Among others:

The Black Patriots Monument, Washington (Ga.), honors Austin Dabney, Georgia’s African American Revolutionary hero — as well as "Patriots of all Races." Arranged by the City Council, 2012.

African Americans in the American Revolution (Ishmael Titus of Rowan County). The “Charlotte (N.C.) Liberty Walk: 1775-1783,” arranged by the Mecklenburg Historical Association and the May 20 Society, 2015.

The African American Patriots Marker, Kings Mountain National Military Park near Blacksburg, S.C., commemorates Andrew Ferguson, Esaias Bowman and John Broddy (plus unnamed others), arranged by a local DAR chapter, 2016.

Grave marker: Andrew Ferguson, Capt. Harris’ Virginia Militia, Revolutionary War, 1765-1855, Bloomington, (Ind.), arranged by a DAR researcher, 2017.

Monument for Thomas Carney, Denton (Md.) arranged by local chapters of the DAR and the NAACP, 2022.

Cities in six different states are now giving Black patriots the visible respect and recognition due to them. The commemoration of Black patriots in public art is an idea whose time has come — and its momentum is growing steadily.