Joanna Winston Foley: Minding our monuments: Here's what Greensboro should add to its storied roster of historic tributes

Greensboro’s first history-making event was the famous Battle of Guilford Courthouse on March 15, 1781. As one of the fiercest battles of the Revolutionary War, it decimated British forces. Their heavy losses contributed to the war-ending American victory seven months later at Yorktown. Gen. Greene, the commander, is honored with on horseback in statue at the battle site plus a 2008 centennial statue of Greene on foot in downtown Greensboro, appropriately enough, on Greene Street.

These monuments to the Greensboro Four and Greene pay well-deserved tributes to those who led political struggles which resonate to this day. Carrying forward the city’s early vision to celebrate history in public spaces, 150 works now grace the city’s greenway and its parks and streets. Forward-thinking leaders from the Guilford Battleground Company, Action Greensboro, the Public Art Endowment and other groups deserve credit for their creativity and commitment.

What could possibly be missing from this commemorative landscape? In Greensboro, there is no visual representation of the many African American soldiers who fought at the Battle of Guilford Courthouse. It’s a striking omission in a city whose earliest claim to fame rests on that historic battle — a battle in which African Americans played a significant role.