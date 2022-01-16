Joanna Winston Foley: Minding our monuments: Here's what Greensboro should add to its storied roster of historic tributes

Greensboro is a monument-loving city. As early as 1857 a plan emerged to spotlight “history in the round” by creating a statue of Gen. Nathanael Greene, the city’s namesake. That plan did not get off the ground until much later. But the bold idea took hold. Public art could enhance Greensboro’s sense of community connections and pride.
Given that history, monuments are very much on local minds these days. Recently a News & Record editorial called for “Balancing our monuments.” Soon after a letter to the editor suggested “A solution to monumental madness.” Citizens in Greensboro are joining other Americans across the land to question which statues deserve to stand in public spaces.
Greensboro has great stories to tell about historic struggles for freedom and its monuments tell them beautifully. Two major events for which the city is nationally known — the 1960 sit-ins and the 1781 Battle of Guilford Courthouse — are memorialized with large, handsome monuments.
The effort to end racial segregation in public accommodations began on Feb. 1, 1960. Four N.C. A&T freshmen sat down at the “whites only” F.W. Woolworth lunch counter. Attracting widespread support, their courageous leadership achieved its goal after 174 intense days. The impact of that victory rippled out widely, opening up other lunch counters across the South as it went. Exactly 42 years later, the February One monument was unveiled to honor the Greensboro Four — Ezell Blair, Jr. (now Jibreel Khazan), Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil and David Richmond. (The site of the sit-ins, meanwhile, has been turned into the International Civil Rights Center & Museum).
Greensboro’s first history-making event was the famous Battle of Guilford Courthouse on March 15, 1781. As one of the fiercest battles of the Revolutionary War, it decimated British forces. Their heavy losses contributed to the war-ending American victory seven months later at Yorktown. Gen. Greene, the commander, is honored with on horseback in statue at the battle site plus a 2008 centennial statue of Greene on foot in downtown Greensboro, appropriately enough, on Greene Street.
These monuments to the Greensboro Four and Greene pay well-deserved tributes to those who led political struggles which resonate to this day. Carrying forward the city’s early vision to celebrate history in public spaces, 150 works now grace the city’s greenway and its parks and streets. Forward-thinking leaders from the Guilford Battleground Company, Action Greensboro, the Public Art Endowment and other groups deserve credit for their creativity and commitment.
What could possibly be missing from this commemorative landscape? In Greensboro, there is no visual representation of the many African American soldiers who fought at the Battle of Guilford Courthouse. It’s a striking omission in a city whose earliest claim to fame rests on that historic battle — a battle in which African Americans played a significant role.
The Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, at 2332 New Garden Road, is a treasure trove of 28 statues, monuments and plaques. Some represent actual battle participants; others honor individuals who served then or later in political roles. However, adults and school children visiting the park cannot see any evidence that Black soldiers from the First Virginia Regiment and the First and Second Maryland Regiments were actively engaged in the battle.
This is how history used to be commemorated — or not — in public art. But the times they are a-changing. In 2016, Kings Mountain National Military Park in South Carolina erected a marker to the African American patriots who fought in that battle. Representation matters! Today the National Park Service at both national and local levels recognizes that a much fuller story is waiting to be told about the participation of Black people in the Revolutionary War.
In Greensboro, for example, Thomas Carney, Ishmael Titus and Ned Griffin are recognized as veterans of this battle. They are among the many other unrecognized African American military heroes. All of them deserve visual representation both at the national military park and elsewhere in the city — through monuments or murals or modern interactive media displays.
These Black soldiers fought here for America’s independence — with fervent hope but no guarantee that political victory would lead to their own freedom. They are the ancestors of the Greensboro Four — men who courageously faced personal danger to serve the greater good. A commemoration of them will supply the missing link between the city’s two major historical events. This is Greensboro’s next and greatest story to tell!
Joanna Winston Foley, a former journalist with North Carolina roots, maintains an interest in Greensboro’s history. She has kept an eye on local monuments since writing about the statue of her ancestor Major Joseph Winston in August 2020. She is a retired as a social worker.