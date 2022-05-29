Joanna Winston Foley: Thank you for your service: Honoring Hidden Heroes

‘Thank you for your service.”

We often use those words to express gratitude to those who serve in the U.S. military. It’s a simple phrase with profound meaning.

Those five words also can be expressed in a community message that we communicate through shared rituals of remembrance. On this Memorial Day weekend, many of us will visit cemeteries to place American flags on graves. Some will go to public parks to lay wreaths at monuments. To honor and mourn with neighbors is a time-honored custom during this national holiday.

In fact, the actual existence of the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park can be seen as a community saying “Thank you for your service” to the soldiers who fought here in the famous battle on March 15, 1781.

Early Greensboro leaders began to commemorate the Revolutionary troops when the first statue was erected at the battle site in 1887. It honored Col. Arthur Forbis, who lost his life after fighting bravely with the Guilford County Militia. Soon the Guilford Battleground Company (led by Judge David Schenck) bought additional battlefield land. More monuments were erected, honoring the American commander, Maj. Gen. Nathanael Greene, and other officers who led the regular troops and militia units. It’s no surprise that Greensboro grew into the monument-loving city that it is today.

The community also said “Thank you for your service” by placing a statue of Mrs. Kerenhappuch Norman Turner at the park. She had traveled from another state on horseback to care for her son who was severely wounded in the 1781 battle. Her new nursing technique not only healed his wounds but was used to treat the injuries of others.

Over time, the individuals commemorated by monuments at the park included three North Carolina signers of the Declaration of Independence: Joseph Hewes, William Hooper and John Penn. Also honored were some military units — the Cavalry and the Maryland forces — which played prominent roles in the battle. In 1917, this site became the first Revolutionary battlefield to be designated a national military park. The choices made by Greensboro’s early leaders to remember the city’s most historic event have continued to foster a spirit of community pride.

But who’s not there?

And yet ... when you next go to the military park at 2332 New Garden Road, look around and ask yourself, “Who is missing from this rich commemorative landscape?”

You may notice the absence of one important group of soldiers: African Americans. Among the 29 statues, monuments and plaques, there is no representation of the many soldiers of color who fought at the Battle of Guilford Courthouse. It’s a striking omission in a city whose earliest claim to fame rests on a battle in which Black soldiers played a significant role.

Nearly all the current statues and monuments were erected during the park’s early years. At that time, the military importance of Black soldiers in the American Revolution was overlooked by historians. Now contemporary scholars are filling in those gaps in history. They’re digging deeply into a treasure trove of early pension records, which allow the soldiers of every race to describe their military experiences in their own words.

Here are facts that have emerged:

Black and mixed-race soldiers served in the military from the very beginning of the American Revolution, fighting in every major battle and in almost every skirmish.

These soldiers of color enlisted for longer terms than white soldiers.

The American armed forces were more racially integrated during the Colonial period than they would be until the Korean War in the modern era.

In North Carolina, many soldiers of color served in the state’s militia. Here at the Battle of Guilford Courthouse, at least 14 of the state’s Black militiamen took part. Even more African American soldiers fought here from the First Virginia Regiment and the First and Second Maryland Regiments. They were here — but they’re not yet visible in granite and marble. Let’s call them the hidden heroes.

If not now ...?

As more accurate histories of the Revolution emerge, when will they become reflected in new monuments in public spaces? That depends. Community groups that advocate for more inclusive visual landscapes can make a big difference.

For example, a marker honoring African American patriots was unveiled Oct. 7, 2016, at Kings Mountain National Military Park. Exactly 236 years after the famous American victory at that South Carolina site, this new marker was the first to be erected there in six decades. It grew out of the local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter’s determination to declare, “Thank you for your service.”

By 2020, public monuments had become the focus of wide-ranging and sometimes contentious national conversations all across the country. What versions of history are — or should be — promoted through public art? Historians and activists are still debating, “What images should we retire?” “What new images should be put forward?” In Greensboro, the community conversation clearly favors new images.

To explore this question, the Greensboro History Museum recently produced a series of four webinars on the theme of “Minding our Monuments: Discovering Lost Pieces of Greensboro History in Public Places.” Guest speakers ranged from actual descendants of a hidden hero (a local woman and her two cousins) to an N.C. A&T professor in the ROTC program. The first webinar broadcast on March 15 marked the 241st anniversary of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse (see greensborohistory.org, YouTube icon).

Lively local conversations about monuments and memorials will continue — through editorials, on talk shows and probably in bars and churches as well. Opinions may differ but most folks seem to agree that it’s always good to say, “Thank you for your service.”

Now Greensboro has the opportunity to expand its tradition of historic commemoration which began with purchasing part of the battle site in 1886. Public art can once again demonstrate its power to bring the community together.