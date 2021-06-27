Joe Nocera: NCAA’s era of exploiting college athletes is ending

Why would the NCAA take such a stance? Because for more than half a century, it had convinced the country — and itself — that amateurism was a force for good and that players who took money were cheaters who should be deprived of their athletic eligibility. But as the world changed — as money poured into college sports, enriching coaches and athletic directors and conference commissioners — so did the conventional wisdom about paying players. What didn’t change with the times was the NCAA’s hard-line stance. It came to the Supreme Court armed with arguments that had lost their potency.

In his decision, Gorsuch used the explicit language of antitrust to describe the NCAA. “Put simply,” he wrote, “this suit involved admitted horizontal price fixing in a market where the defendants exercise monopoly control.” For decades, the NCAA has relied on a 1984 Supreme Court decision — a decision it lost — as a legal justification for not paying college players. Gorsuch mocked that rationale. He went down the list of the NCAA’s arguments, one after another, and left them in shreds. He concluded, as both Judge Wilken and the 9th Circuit did, that the NCAA’s compensation rules, at least as they apply to education, violate antitrust laws. This has been true, of course, since the 1950s, but hey, better late than never.