John Alexander: A smile and a twinkle in her eye

Rosemary Roberts was many things, but above all she was an adventurer. Roberts, who died last week at 83, became the first woman to write editorials full-time for the News & Record when, as editorial page editor, I lured her from the newsroom in the late 1970s. She was always very proud of that. She was part of a fine editorial page tradition that includes such luminaries as Bill Snider, Ed Yoder, Jonathan Yardley (her first husband), Jim Ross and many more.
On the editorial page and in her signed columns, Rosemary took on controversial issues such as the death penalty (she opposed it) and abortion (she did not favor it, but argued it should be a woman’s right to choose) and thrived on the inevitable give-and-take with readers in the letters section. In her columns she occasionally took positions that were in opposition to those taken by the paper’s editorialists (of whom she was one), which added to the lively mix of opinions. In 1981 she won a prestigious Knight Journalism Fellowship at Stanford University, where she lived in residence with her two young sons — both of whom, she was proud to say, later pursued journalism careers as adults. Even after shifting from full-time status at the News & Record, Rosemary continued to write her column and to teach journalism (or as she might say, flinty-eyed journalism) at UNCG and later at Elon University.
Working with Rosemary was, above all, great fun. She had an insatiable curiosity about the world, a beautiful smile and a twinkle in her eye. A native Southerner, she appreciated the importance of place and was quick to point out that she grew up in tiny Albertville, Ala. — also the birthplace of her friend Tom Hearn, the distinguished and long-serving president of Wake Forest University. Her trips back to Albertville — which she often wrote about in her columns — were tinged with nostalgia, but also with keen insights about the changing nature of the South. Rosemary loved to travel, and she loved history. In one such jaunt, she visited friends in Germany shortly after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. She wrote about that trip in her columns, and as proof she brought me a small piece of that wall, a memento I still treasure. She also took us to Cuba, China and other far-flung places, always with an eye toward their cultures and their place in history. Yet her travels always brought her back home to Greensboro, which she cherished, along with friends and admirers too many to count.
John Alexander lives in Summerfield and was editorial page editor of the News & Record from 1975-1990.