John Alexander: A smile and a twinkle in her eye

Working with Rosemary was, above all, great fun. She had an insatiable curiosity about the world, a beautiful smile and a twinkle in her eye. A native Southerner, she appreciated the importance of place and was quick to point out that she grew up in tiny Albertville, Ala. — also the birthplace of her friend Tom Hearn, the distinguished and long-serving president of Wake Forest University. Her trips back to Albertville — which she often wrote about in her columns — were tinged with nostalgia, but also with keen insights about the changing nature of the South. Rosemary loved to travel, and she loved history. In one such jaunt, she visited friends in Germany shortly after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. She wrote about that trip in her columns, and as proof she brought me a small piece of that wall, a memento I still treasure. She also took us to Cuba, China and other far-flung places, always with an eye toward their cultures and their place in history. Yet her travels always brought her back home to Greensboro, which she cherished, along with friends and admirers too many to count.