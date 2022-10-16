John Allen Wall: A world of difference: Lessons I learned as a white Panther

‘Do you want your children to go to Dudley?”

— Philip Weaver, superintendent of Greensboro City Schools in the book “Civilities and Civil Rights: Greensboro, North Carolina and the Struggle for Black Freedom”

In 1971, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Swann v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, determined that the use of busing to desegregate public schools was a constitutional means of implementing its historic 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision.

The Swann ruling caused thousands of students — both Black and white — to be transferred to new integrated public schools. I was one of them.

As a high school junior, I traveled across Greensboro to attend James B. Dudley High School which, prior to the 1971-1972 school year, was an all-Black public school. The most important education I received during my two years at Dudley did not come from the books I read or the math problems I tried to solve. Rather, the value of those years was in experiencing daily individuals who came from backgrounds very different from mine.

Approximately 40 years ago, William H. Chafe published “Civilities and Civil Rights: Greensboro, North Carolina and the Black Struggle for Freedom” (Oxford Press 1980). Chafe described the reaction of Greensboro’s political, civic and business leaders to the Swann mandate that the city’s schools implement a school desegregation plan. He explained how Greensboro’s leaders worked diligently during the spring and summer of 1971 to convince city residents to accept without resistance the Supreme Court’s determination that separate white and Black public schools violated the Constitution.

Chafe’s account presents a social and political context for desegregation in Greensboro. But he overlooked one crucial component: The students who actually experienced the integration of their schools firsthand, in classrooms and hallways and lunchrooms.

While Greensboro’s leaders prepared the city for desegregation, the task of living and learning in integrated schools fell to the city’s children. How did students experience school integration in the aftermath of the Swann decision and what lessons, if any, can be found in their experiences?

For me, a choice

In 1971, I had finished my sophomore year at Page High School. Most of my classmates at Page were white middle- and upper-middle-class teenagers who lived in Irving Park, one of the city’s most affluent neighborhoods. My background fit right into the Page mold. My father was an attorney and my mother was an administrator at UNCG. My family belonged to a prominent white church, as well as Greensboro Country Club. I lived in a very comfortable residential community a few minutes outside the city limits.

During my school years through the 10th grade, the Greensboro schools implemented a “freedom of choice” approach to desegregation. In theory, freedom of choice allowed parents of Black students to choose to enroll their children in the city’s predominantly white schools. But this freedom of choice was, in fact, a sham. The schools did not provide Black students with transportation to white schools across town. Freedom of choice meant I had very few Black classmates through my sophomore year. And I did not have to interact regularly with the Black students.

Since my family lived outside the city limits, I was classified as a “tuition student,” meaning my parents paid a fee every year so I could attend city schools. Under the post-Swann Greensboro school desegregation plan, white tuition students were assigned to city schools that were majority Black; conversely, any Black tuition students were assigned to majority-white schools. For this reason, I would be assigned to Dudley High School.

But being a tuition student in the summer of 1971 also put me in an unusual position: I had a choice.

I could continue as a tuition student and go to Dudley, or I could attend a high school in the Guilford County public school system. Deciding where to go for my junior year was my first important experience related to school desegregation. Academics provided a significant reason for going to Dudley since it offered the college preparatory classes I thought I needed.

At the time, I understood the county high school I could attend did not provide the curriculum that would prepare me best for college. However, the other students my age in my neighborhood decided to go to the county high school. I discussed this school choice several times with my parents during the summer. Three points came up throughout our conversations. First, Dudley’s academic program seemed more geared to my need for a college prep curriculum. Second, we actually knew very little about Dudley beyond the course offerings and that it was the traditional Black high school in Greensboro. Third, the decision was mine. My parents would support my choice.

I had one neighborhood friend who I hoped would go with me to Dudley if that was my decision. We spent hours talking about the choice. Transportation wasn’t a factor. I had a car so we could travel back and forth together. After a few weeks, my friend decided to attend the county high school. I chose Dudley.

My father’s final comment about the decision was that I had better not go to Dudley with a chip on my shoulder because, if I did, there would be students there who would knock it off. I am not sure what he meant except that the attitude I took with me would make a difference to the experience I would have there.

Race and class

The choice to go to Dudley left me with mixed feelings. The relief from making this important decision was mixed with the anxiety of not knowing what to expect. No one I knew would be coming with me. My white friends from Page were returning there for their junior year. None were affected by the court-ordered school desegregation plan. Nor were white students who went to Grimsley, another almost all-white school, many of whom lived in Starmount Forest, another wealthy white city neighborhood. The Swann-mandated school desegregation plan did not affect the city’s most affluent white economic classes in any discernible way.

When I told my friends from Page High School that I was going to Dudley, there was not a lot of conversation. I explained my reasons and they did not ask for further explanation. And we did not talk very much once the school year began. It seemed when I started going to Dudley, my friends from Page High School went on with their lives that were now different from mine since we attended very different schools in different parts of the city.

Summer ended and the school year began. The trip from my home outside Greensboro to Dudley was approximately 12.5 miles making the daily round trip 25 miles. The start of a school year has an excitement that comes with finding out who will be in classes along with what teachers will be teaching each class. The beginning of the school year at Dudley was exciting, but in a nervous way. The first school days involved going into a classroom, looking around and seeing unfamiliar faces. I knew almost no one at the school. There were a few people I recognized who had been at Page High School my sophomore year, but they had not been daily acquaintances, much less friends. I would go into a new class and notice how many classmates were Black and how many were white. The fact of race in a classroom was a new experience. When walking in the hallways from one class to the next, I was in close proximity with other students who were African American. For the first time in my life, I was aware of race as a constant aspect of my experience.

Before I attended Dudley, race for me was an abstract concept. My parents and I talked about race and racial issues in the news. But the experience at Dudley at the start of my junior year was different.

A school is the place where students live for six to seven hours a day. That meant being aware of race constantly because every classroom was integrated. Moreover, for the first time in my life many of my teachers were Black, as was the principal, Franklin Brown.

The experience of being surrounded by race was disconcerting. I knew it was a sensitive topic. I remember being uncertain about whether and how to talk about race with my new Black and white classmates. I felt guarded and reserved, particularly outside of classes. During class, there were books and assignments to talk about that provided a safe harbor. The classroom talk related to course material was directed by teachers who were the focus of attention. It was in the hallways between classes or at lunch when the awkward moments took hold.

One class that exerted the most profound influence on my experience was Black literature, an elective. As it turned out, I was the only white student. The sensation of being out of place remains palpable. I had no idea how the other students in the class would view me.

Had I come into the class by mistake when I was supposed to be in another classroom? Was this a scheduling mistake that would be corrected? Was I an intruder who had no place there? For once, the tables were turned. After years where “freedom of choice” had resulted in solitary Black students surrounded by white classmates, now I was the single white kid in a classroom filled with Black students.

The books we read could not have been more evocative: “The Autobiography of Malcolm X,” “Native Son” by Richard Wright and “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison. As the only white student, the texts frequently made me uncomfortable. I worried that my classmates expected me to explain some of the difficult, hostile interactions between Black and white Americans depicted in those books. But I couldn’t possibly do that.

So, for long stretches I just listened. Never before had I heard Black people I actually knew, rather than people on television or in the newspaper, talk about their racial experiences as they reacted to the books we read. I heard anger, confusion, even amusement. Again and again I found myself thinking back to classmates who often had been the only Black student in the room and how they may have felt.

Dudley’s status

One thing I did not know when the 1971-1972 school year began was the importance of Dudley High School. Chafe, in “Civilities and Civil Rights,” described the central role Dudley played in the Greensboro Black community. He discussed the importance of several venerated teachers at the school for the intellectual and civic development of students who assumed important positions in the community, noting that Dudley had “gained a reputation comparable to that of Dunbar High School, in Washington, D.C., as a model of educational excellence.” Given the history and prominence of Dudley, the reserve I felt from African American classmates may have stemmed from resentment insofar as white students invaded and changed an important institution in Black Greensboro. I suspect that, if most of the Black students in my classes had had their druthers, I would have been somewhere else. The ways Black students experienced having white students in their midst was a topic I wish I had discussed with my Black classmates during my two years at Dudley, but, for reasons I can’t recall, I did not.

When I started high school as a sophomore at Page High School my main experience was excitement. The school was so much larger that elementary or junior high school. So many of the students were older and bigger than me. I came to Page with all my friends from Mendenhall Junior High School so there were plenty of familiar faces and people to talk to about being in high school. If I did not talk to them at school, I could see them after school or call them at night. All of us had anticipated over the summer going to Page High School. We had plenty to talk about together when our expectations did or did not become real in the Fall of 1970. The experience as a white student attending Dudley during this first year of desegregation was uncomfortable and often disconcerting. But, the anxiety, the unease and uncertainty of that first year did recede and a calming familiarity took over.

One calming influence as the school year progressed was the structure. Each day at the same time a particular class met in the same room taught by the same teacher. I anticipated seeing familiar faces — often sitting at the same desks — when I entered a classroom. Names became attached to faces. I began to pay attention to how people in my classes dressed and what they talked about. Classwork became a common focus for conversation. Was the math homework too difficult? What about the essay question on the history unit test? Why was the literature teacher in a bad mood? These types of interactions provided a foundation for shared experiences.

Over the year, people whom I had initially experienced primarily from the perspective of race became acquaintances with whom I shared interests. For instance, living in North Carolina meant college basketball. If there was a big game, we discussed it the next day even if we should have been concerned with a homework assignment.

New friendships

Incrementally my preoccupation with race faded. My Black classmates’ racial identity became less important as my awareness of their personal lives grew. I began to make friends. I could not identify any particular day, week or month when race began to be unimportant because I don’t think there was one. The change emerged gradually.

Through the school day, with its classes, classmates, teachers, assignments and other daily activities, routines took hold that allowed me to settle in and become comfortable with life as a Dudley student. Instead of a place to encounter racial differences, school became a place of shared interests. My classmates were peers. By the time I graduated, I identified myself as a Dudley student. I played on the tennis team during both my junior and senior years and was part of the school’s High IQ Bowl team as a senior.

As for the teachers, one I especially remember was Nell Coley, an older Black teacher who taught Shakespeare. Mrs. Coley was very demanding but generous to her students with her time, attention and wisdom. She taught me how to appreciate Shakespeare and wrote several college recommendations for me.

Why it still matters

Why does a description of a white teenager’s experience when he attended a previously Black high school in North Carolina matter? Particularly when that description focuses on one person’s experiences 50 years ago?

Today we find ourselves in a sharply polarized society. Rather than seeking to understand our diversity, we quickly characterize different races, lifestyles and perspectives, ascribe these labels with truth, and vilify difference as threatening America’s “traditional values.”

Our politics has devolved to the point where individuals on different sides of vital social issues characterize opponents as “crazy,” “insane,” “unpatriotic” or “traitors.” The fear of difference, rather than a patient process of understanding and developing an appreciation for the diversity we encounter predominates.

Twenty years ago, Allen Johnson, a Black classmate of mine at Dudley who now is executive editorial page editor of the News & Record, wrote a column titled, “The children of desegregation, 30 years later: What did we learn?”

“Integration was hard and unsettling,” he wrote. “It separated friends. It decimated the proud Dudley sports teams. It robbed a talented and committed faculty of some of its very best teachers. Yet, looking back, we were mostly glad it happened. We met new friends and learned from new teachers. And many of our prejudices, small and large, crumbled under the weight of awareness.”

I certainly agree. I met new friends and experienced the crumbling of prejudices under the weight of awareness. This would not have been possible if I had not attended Dudley.

For me, the question “What did we learn?” suggests the further question: What can we learn today from the experience of integration at a Southern public school 50 years ago? How was it possible for white and Black students to become friends in an environment initially charged with unease and uncertainty? How did these students gain awareness that crumbled prejudices?

One answer lies in the fact that these students encountered each other daily in their classrooms and in the hallways between classes.

What types of experiences did students have and what factors played a role in shaping these experiences? For me, the everyday life of school created a comfort with being a Dudley Panther that transformed my acute awareness of racial difference to an appreciation of my classmates as peers and friends.