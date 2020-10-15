John Duffy: Why Amy Coney Barrett should push to suspend her nomination

For Amy Coney Barrett of the University of Notre Dame, where she and I are both professors, her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court represents the crowning achievement of her legal career.

Widely regarded as a conservative in the mold of her mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia, Barrett has been praised as a brilliant scholar, a beloved teacher and a devoted mother. While Democrats are alarmed by the direction Barrett might take the court, there appears to be little they can do to stop it. Given the Republican majority in the Senate, Barrett's confirmation as the next justice seems all but assured.

That is why it is vital that my Notre Dame colleague issue a public statement calling for an immediate halt to her nomination until after the November presidential election.

There are three reasons Barrett should take this unprecedented step.

First, voting for the next president is already underway. According to the United States Election Project, more than 7 million people have cast their ballots, and millions more are likely to vote before Election Day. The rushed nature of Barrett's nomination, an exercise of raw power politics by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, will effectively deprive the American people of a voice in selecting the next Supreme Court justice.