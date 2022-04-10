John Edward Jenkins, MD, and Dereck DeLeon, M.D.: School-based virtual clinics offer innovative solutions in our schools — but they still need physical spaces

A teacher brought a student to Cone Health’s telehealth clinic at Bessemer Elementary School. He had a stomachache, and were it not for the clinic, his parents would have been called to pick him up as an early dismissal. After a brief virtual visit in which the doctor authorized a treatment, the child was feeling well enough to return to class.

Two days later the student was in the doorway of the clinic.

“Are you sick again?” the nurse asked.

“No,” the child replied. “I just wanted to make sure you were still here in case I needed you.”

Medical and behavioral health issues that arise at school are a significant contributor to early dismissals and absenteeism. If children are not in their seats, they do not have the opportunity to learn. Reducing absenteeism is one of Superintendent Sharon Contreras’ major goals for Guilford County Schools.

Our superintendent understands the need to make health care more accessible to children. Cone Health understands it, too. From 2019-2022, more than 24,000 children from our Title I school district visited the emergency room for care. National statistics from Medicaid showed that, in 2020, 32% of children seen in emergency departments were there for non-complex chronic diseases. Half of those children had three or more emergency department visits. These visits routinely occurred between 6 and 9 p.m. Parents, stretched thin with jobs and family responsibilities, turn to the emergency department after hours as their only option.

When parents have financial and transportation issues, children often lack relationships with a primary care provider. Housing and food insecurities also have significant impacts on the health of our children. These challenges disproportionately affect children from areas of poverty and children of color.

But we do have models that show change is possible. At Bessemer, a Title I elementary school in eastern Guilford County, Cone Health is prototyping a school-based telehealth space. In this model, a nurse at the school acts as a clinical telepresenter. Using secure, state-of-the-art technology, she connects parent, child and pediatrician in a virtual exam room. The telepresenter operates a connected ophthalmoscope, stethoscope and other peripherals that allow the pediatrician to perform a remarkable remote exam.

In more than 60% of these visits, the student returns to class. Without the telehealth clinic, all of these students would be sent home as early dismissals. Sometimes a visit will result in a prescription or a referral. Children get the care they need sooner, and families don’t spend their evenings waiting in emergency departments. Also, as a part of our current funding, no parent receives a bill — eliminating the financial barrier to care.

With our partners at Guilford County Schools and with financial support from the Duke Endowment, Cone Health is spreading this model to two additional schools this spring. We hope to join with Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine, a Federally Qualified Health Center that serves as a safety net practice, to open a telehealth clinic in a High Point elementary school this fall. Our shared vision is to someday reach all 51 Guilford County Title I elementary schools and offer more equitable care to more than 22,000 children.

A safe physical space is needed in each school to allow clinical personnel to perform exams — whether telehealth sessions or traditional in-person visits to the nurse — and to protect the confidentiality of students’ medical information. Ensuring that these spaces exist within our schools will improve not only educational outcomes, but also the health of the most vulnerable in our community: our children.

John Edward Jenkins, M.D., is a clinical leader in research and development of Cone Health’s digital efforts. Dereck DeLeon, M.D., is senior vice president at Greensboro AHEC, and chief academic officer at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.