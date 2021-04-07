John Hood: A so-called 'partisan' reading bill passes easily

RALEIGH — On March 31, the North Carolina Senate passed the hugely controversial SB 387, titled the Excellent Public Schools Act of 2021, by a margin of 48 senators in favor, none opposed.

The following day, the North Carolina House of Representatives took up the same SB 387, that same slapdash and extremely partisan attempt to enhance reading instruction, and voted 113-5 to approve the measure.

It’s now up to Gov. Roy Cooper whether he will veto, sign or allow this highly divisive bill to become law without his signature.

I know it sounds exceedingly odd to label the Excellent Public Schools Act as anything other than a popular, noncontroversial piece of legislation. But that’s what editorialists for The (Raleigh) News & Observer and WRAL-TV did a few days ago. So I figured mixing their fantastic claims with actual reality would be revealing.

“Any state effort to improve reading instruction should be bipartisan,” the N&O insisted. “It should draw heavily on the advice of educators and experts in literacy.” As for WRAL, it claimed that the bill “does not appear to be the result of a focused, transparent and through examination of reading instruction in North Carolina’s schools.”