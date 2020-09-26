John Hood: District closings boost homeschooling

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH — North Carolina is already the homeschooling capital of the United States. Now the attraction of this education option is soaring higher than ever — thanks not to the actions of its proponents but to the antics of its opponents.

According to data compiled by the organization EdChoice.org, about 7.6% of elementary and secondary students in North Carolina were educated at home during the 2019-20 school year, almost always by a parent. No other state comes close. The next-highest rate of homeschooling was Arkansas’s 3.6%.

Why is homeschooling such a popular alternative in our state? I think it is a combination of public policy and momentum. Decades ago, a state court case confirmed the right of North Carolinians to educate their children as they saw fit, including at home, rather than being subject to egregious coercion by the state. Since then, as the ranks of homeschooling parents grew and diversified, — encompassing rural evangelicals, urban progressives, suburban strivers, and a broad range of personal values and academic preferences — there were support networks and other resources available for just about any North Carolinian who might be inclined to try it.