John Hood: Higher costs won’t help the economy

Energy? The Biden administration has an explicit goal of raising the cost of electricity and transportation by heavily taxing or regulating fossil fuels. Yes, if natural gas and motor fuels are more expensive, consumers would more willing to shift to other options. I do think we should take the long-term consequences of climate change seriously. But right now, without affordable and reliable alternatives (such as next-generation nuclear power), the inevitable effect of hiking energy costs will be to make goods much more expensive to produce — and to deliver by truck, train or ship.

On education, you might argue that President Biden’s talk of forgiving student-loan debt, and parallel proposals at the state level to increase government appropriations to universities, would reduce rather than increase the cost.

There is an important distinction to be made, however, between price and cost. It is possible for government to reduce the price of a good such as a college education by subsidizing it. With other revenues flowing into their coffers, universities might charge their students lower tuition than they otherwise would (although this doesn’t necessarily happen in practice). Indeed, if we are talking about public universities, governments could even mandate that tuition be lowered.