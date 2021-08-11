John Hood: Lawmakers embrace a capital idea

In our country, the vast majority of investment is private, not public. It earns a big rate of return, and not just for the individuals and institutions directly involved in it.

There is such a thing as public investment, however — and the General Assembly is leaning heavily into it this year. The just-released state House budget transfers $5.8 billion of surplus revenue into the State Capital and Improvement Fund, while an earlier version from the Senate put the figure at $4.3 billion. Both are gigantic sums.

Adding in other construction and renovation spending, including those financed with already approved federal debt, the House budget would devote a staggering $9 billion to capital expenditures across all categories: schools, colleges, universities, water and sewer systems, office building, museums, broadband, and much more. Moreover, Congress and the Biden administration are working on an infrastructure bill that would spend even more billions of capital dollars in North Carolina (and require even more federal borrowing, of course).

A reality check is warranted. Yes, some of the resulting capital projects are desperately needed and will pay economic and social returns for generations of North Carolinians. Other projects are defensible to some extent. And many are little more than pork-barrel schemes to benefit special interests and politicians.