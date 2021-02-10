John Hood: Memo to legislators: Legislate

When presidents or governors seek to bypass legislative process with executive orders, they don’t abolish or avoid the messiness. They just move it elsewhere. Because they are not laws, executive orders are inherently unstable. They change when the administration changes. Executive orders are often poorly written and poorly reasoned, citing shaky legal authority that invites costly and unpredictable litigation.

As for court orders, they are an even more outrageous invasion by judges into public-policy matters best left to more-accountable branches of government. Judges neither appropriate money nor exercise police power. When they purport to act as judges destroy the public confidence upon which their legitimate power depends.

You never get entirely or precisely what you want from legislation. That’s also a feature, not a bug! No one expects dozens or hundreds of legislators, from different parties, with varying priorities and interests, to “settle” an issue once and for all. You pass what you can pass this year, then hope to come back to the issue later with more elected lawmakers who agree with your ultimate objectives.