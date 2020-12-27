John Hood: 'NC SPIN' reaches its end

Although there was occasional drama about “NC SPIN” in its last few years on the air, there is no elaborate backstory or hidden truth here. The program had a very successful 2020 election cycle, and is routinely ranked by independent surveys as the most influential public-affairs show in North Carolina. Its diverse panel of journalists, former public officials and civic leaders will continue to have opportunities to comment on North Carolina politics and public policy, individually and in new partnerships.

But Tom Campbell is retiring. It is only right that the name of the program he created retires with him.

Of my friend and colleague, I will add only these final words: Tom is one of the most thoughtful, creative and decent people I have ever had the pleasure to meet. I have learned a great deal from him. So have generations of North Carolinians. Well done, sir. And thank you.

John Hood is chairman of the John Locke Foundation and author of the forthcoming novel "Mountain Folk", a historical fantasy set during the American Revolution (MountainFolkBook.com). Allen Johnson's column will return in two weeks.