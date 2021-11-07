John Hood: Public conflicted on housing markets

And you’d be wrong. Only 40% of North Carolinians support a looser approach to zoning, with 60% in opposition to it.

Looking at the subgroups of respondents, I was struck by the extent to which Democrats were reasonably consistent about this. Among North Carolina Democrats, 57% said we should allow the free market to deal with housing costs and 54% said we should change zoning laws to allow more houses per acre. Among Republicans, 77% favored fewer government restrictions on the free market in general but only 31% favored lighter government restrictions on houses per acre. Unaffiliated North Carolinians were almost as conflicted about this issue as Republicans were.

As a longtime advocate of deregulating North Carolina’s housing market — which means, inevitably, allowing developers to offer a wide range of housing options to willing consumers — I found the Elon results disappointing but not surprising.

Over the years, I’ve found that many folks otherwise who are friendly to free enterprise and hostile to government encroachment see zoning codes in a different light. In their version of events, they enter a housing market already overlaid by lot-size minimums and other rules. They make their choices accordingly, in good faith, opting for neighborhoods with more or less density based on their own preferences.