John Hood: Red states make Democrats blue

RALEIGH — Several weeks ago, I wrote a column pointing out that Republican-led states outpaced Democratic-led states in population growth last year. Indeed, some blue-tinted places such as California, New York and Illinois had a net outflow of residents while red-tinted places such as Florida, Texas and our own state of North Carolina had a net inflow.

While I was careful to note that many other factors, such as weather and recreational amenities, influence where people choose to live, I argued that the relationship between GOP governance and in-migration was unlikely to be a coincidence.

“Generally speaking, Republican-led states tax and regulate less than Democratic-led states do,” I wrote. “These policy choices, in turn, tend to make Republican-led states gain population faster by producing signals that prospective migrants can readily discern,” such as better job opportunities and lower-cost housing.

Many readers agreed. Others vehemently disagreed. I truly appreciate both kinds of feedback, which was far higher in this instance than I usually experience.