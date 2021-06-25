John Hood: Stop kicking Social Security can

Or perhaps they’ll change the law to run larger deficits. But that will only postpone the fiscal reckoning a bit. Federal debt is not a perpetual-motion machine, much as some political activists might want it to be. Servicing it will require some combination of tax increases and reductions in spending — either enacted directly or applied indirectly through a renewed and rampant inflation.

Now, if you’ve been thinking about Social Security’s unfunded liabilities at all, you probably have a preferred solution. I happen to think the best solution at this point is to apply a means test to benefits, making the program more explicitly a redistributive safety net rather than pretending it can or should be the centerpiece of household savings for retirement.

But whatever we do we need to get on with it. The longer we wait, the costlier the intervention will be.

That’s the main conclusion of a new National Bureau of Economic Research paper. The authors — John Shoven and John Watson, both of Stanford University, and Sita Nataraj Slavov of the American Enterprise Institute — didn’t just look at estimates of the effects of various reforms on Social Security’s structural deficit. They also examined the costs of political dithering about reform.