John Hood: The state should not be in the liquor business

RALEIGH — North Carolina governments shouldn’t be in the liquor business. Two recent stories illustrate this story well.

One was written by my Carolina Journal colleague John Trump. The North Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control Commission has just awarded LB&B Associates a 10-year contract to warehouse the state’s liquor supply. In a sense, that was progress. At least the company was forced to bid for the contract, which it had previously enjoyed since 2004 with no competition and little oversight.

That was the finding of a scathing 2018 review by State Auditor Beth Wood. It found that from 2004 to 2017, the state spent a total of $77.7 million on the warehouse contract. Auditors determined that approximately $13.6 million of that represented either overcharges or unnecessary expenses, including the purchase of warehouse space that was little used.

Why, then, would the ABC Commission award a new 10-year contract to the same vendor? Because, the commission’s rep told Carolina Journal, “none of the state auditor’s findings related to the warehouse or delivery service performance of the vendor.” It was the commission and its employees, not the company, that were responsible. “We believe the newly negotiated contract with this vendor is appropriate and in the interests of the state and the ABC system.”