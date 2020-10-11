John Hood: Then again, look on the bright side ...

For the vast majority of people you know — indeed, for the vast majority of people on our planet — their ancestors never had it so good. On the whole, we are healthier, wealthier, happier and freer than ever before.

Since I’ve already copped to being an inveterate optimist, you may be unwilling to take these assertions at face value. Good for you! You shouldn’t take anyone’s assertions at face value. You should investigate them yourself.

Let me offer you a place to start: "Ten Global Trends Every Smart Person Should Know", a new book by the Reason Foundation’s Ronald Bailey and the Cato Institute’s Marian Tupy. Although you might not guess from the title, their work is something like a coffee-table book for those interested in current affairs. Each trend is illustrated by charts and graphs, with nearby explanations in concise prose.

In truth, Baily and Tupy offer readers far more than just 10 trends. And I can’t possibly do justice to the scope of their work in a single column. So I’ll stick to a few highlights.

First, although you’ve no doubt seen politicians and worrywarts assert otherwise, living standards in America and most of the world are not only higher than they were a century ago but have also continued to improve in recent decades.