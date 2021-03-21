John Hood: Three school Initiatives show promise

Drawing partly on evidence of principal performance here in North Carolina, the authors concluded that effective principals enhance student learning in several ways. They recruit, coach and evaluate in ways that improve teacher quality. They build teams and cultures that keep good teachers from leaving. And they build school environments that keep students from dropping out.

The good news is that North Carolina institutions aren’t just producing good ideas about how to improve school leadership. They’re on the ground implementing them. Thanks to the relentless prodding of the education-reform nonprofit BEST NC and other like-minded groups and lawmakers, North Carolina now has one of the top principal-training initiatives in the country.

Thanks to the efforts of many of the same institutions, our state is also a leader in matching our best teachers with the greatest needs of our students. Beginning in 2016, an increasing number of school districts have been implementing “advanced teaching roles” programs that, for example, pay high-performing educators more for teaching additional students or for coaching their colleagues. Two of them, Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Cabarrus, were among three systems subjected to intensive study by scholars associated with the Brookings Institution. The scholars found that, according to the most cautious analysis of the data, the advanced-roles model they studied was associated with large learning gains in math.