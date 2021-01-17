John Hood: Trashed Capitol should revolt us all

RALEIGH — It was the summer of 1987 when I first stepped inside the United States Capitol to work instead of visit.

As part of a summer program, I spent a couple of months interning with syndicated columnist Don Lambro. Rather than have me run errands or fetch coffee, Don sent me right off to cover committee meetings and lurk outside the General Accounting Office so he’d be among the first to get his hands on newly published GAO audits of government waste (obviously a man after my own heart).

I loved it. I’d previously worked as a local-government reporter, so the journalism bug had already bitten me. And it was an exhilarating summer to be in the Capitol with a press pass and a fascination with politics. (Ever heard of the Iran-Contra Affair?)

The following spring, I was back in Washington for a semester-long fellowship through UNC-Chapel Hill’s journalism school. I spent much of it deployed to the office of then-House Minority Whip Trent Lott. While I did constituent service and correspondence, most of my time was spent in committee rooms and hallways meeting a wide variety of people — from young staffers and harried journalists to seasoned lobbyists and powerful lawmakers.