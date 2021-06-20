John Hood: Users should pay for highways

“Far from being the beneficiaries of unwarranted government intervention in free enterprise,” I wrote in my 2012 book “Our Best Foot Forward,” “private automobiles were a market-friendly development that made roads a far more valuable asset. There was no need for government to manufacture an insatiable public appetite for automobiles. It came naturally.”

It’s important to remember that most transportation assets and expenditures are privately owned and financed. Although North Carolina governments spend billions of dollars a year building, maintaining and policing our roads and streets, North Carolinians spend vastly more money every year buying, maintaining and insuring the vehicles that travel those roads and streets.

Here’s what the numbers look like for the United States as a whole. Governments spent about $235 billion in 2018 on roads and streets. That year, households spent $1.3 trillion on the cars and trucks they drive on those roads and streets — a figure that doesn’t even include commercial vehicles. (You’ll find similar proportions elsewhere. The cost of building and operating airplanes is several times that of building and operating airports. Ditto for seaports. The only transportation sector where government is the predominate spender is “mass” transit.)