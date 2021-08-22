John Hood: Voters would end racial preferences

Fortunately, their audiences are not so gullible. Polling confirms that the vast majority of people understand this distinction. In surveys by the Pew Research Center, for example, most Americans say they’re worried about race relations and continue to support the concept of “affirmative action.” But only 26% of respondents said race should be a factor in university admissions. Most African Americans, Hispanic Americans and Asian Americans said it shouldn’t be a factor.

Similarly, a 2019 Pew survey found that most Americans think it’s good to promote diversity in the workplace. But here’s another question from the same poll: “When it comes to decisions about hiring and promotions, do you think companies and organizations should take a person’s race and ethnicity into account, in addition to their qualifications, in order to increase diversity in the workplace (or) should only take a person's qualifications into account, even if it results in less diversity in the workplace.” Just 24% favored the first option, to take race and ethnicity in account in hiring, with 74% saying employers should take only the applicants’ qualifications into account.

Polls by Gallup and other organizations generally produce the same results. If Senate Bill 729 passes the legislature, North Carolina voters will approve it. That’s why its comparatively few — but powerful — foes are so desperate to keep it off the ballot.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member and author of the new novel "Mountain Folk," a historical fantasy set during the American Revolution (MountainFolkBook.com).