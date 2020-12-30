John M. Crisp: A dangerous three weeks ahead of us

But the most despicable pardons went to four Blackwater mercenaries who killed 17 Iraqi civilians in 2007, leading FBI investigator John Patarini to remark, “This is the My Lai massacre of Iraq.”

Trump doesn’t know the four murderers. He isn’t concerned with the integrity of the judicial process that culminated in their long prison sentences. He isn’t interested in the impact that these four pardons will have on America’s standing in the world as a place where justice is carried out equitably under the rule of law.

Trump probably is not even heeding his instinctual, visceral attraction to the rough justice of violence being committed by manly warriors against the weak losers of the world who live in woebegone countries like Iraq.

No, for Donald Trump, disruption is a goal in itself. With these four pardons he indulges his power to disrupt the processes of justice that apply to ordinary people. He will use it, for his own satisfaction, just because he can, as well as to “own the liberals.”

And that’s why these next three weeks are so perilous. The disconnect in Trump’s mind between reasonable strategic objectives and the rewards that he receives from exercising presidential power is particularly dangerous as Trump considers the power that he is about to lose.