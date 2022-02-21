John M. Crisp: Astronauts should work from home, too

But while the drive to explore may be innate, whether we explore and where and how are philosophical and political issues. And in an era of very well-developed capacities to explore distant areas of the solar system robotically, I’m not sure that we have examined rigorously enough the assumption that exploration means a human presence, with its additional costs, technical difficulties and risks.

The Artemis project is forward-looking, but it doesn’t make much effort to conceal a backward-looking rationale. In language reminiscent of the “age of exploration,” when the European powers were struggling to establish themselves in the so-called “new world,” NASA administrator Bill Nelson says, “We are going to be as aggressive as we can be in a safe and technically feasible way to beat out competitors with boots on the moon.”

And “the sooner we get to the moon, the sooner we get American astronauts to Mars.”

In short, this is a race. And whom are we trying to beat? Nelson continues: “We have every reason to believe we have a competitor, a very aggressive competitor, in the Chinese. … We want to be there first.”